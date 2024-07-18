Selena Gomez dazzles in orange to celebrate career milestone

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



First things first - if you haven't watched the Disney+ show Only Murders In The Building starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, I can singlehandedly confirm that you are missing out.

The mystery show which started in 2021 has been a hit from the get-go, and now, finally, global powerhouse and style icon Selena has received her first Emmy nomination for her role as Mabel Mora in the series.

The Naturally singer took to her Instagram stories to share her delight at being selected, posing with a ginormous cake that read 'Congratulations Emmy Nominee!".

Selena looked utterly radiant in a bold orange dress by Australian label Anna Quan. The midi dress, called the 'Eleni' features an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline and flattering ruching across the midriff. The 100% cotton dress is the perfect, versatile summer piece, whether you're heading to a wedding and pair with court heels, flat sandals to wear for a beachside lunch, or, of course, to wear whilst eating a slice of her cake after receiving a well-earned Emmy nomination.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena celebrated on her Instagram stories wearing an orange Anna Quan dress

Moreover, colour experts at Pantone made 'sun orange' one of their summer colours for SS24, meaning Selena's luminous look is also bang on trend for right now.

© Anna Quan Selena's dress by Anna Quan

In her current style agenda Selena is pretty impartial when it comes to having a classic all-black dressing moment or opting for bold colours (take her 2024 Cannes and Golden Globes 2024 looks as the perfect examples). Still, historically she has favoured dopamine-inducing hues, and orange has always been of her go-to's.

© Getty Selena wore a stunning burn orange midi in 2021 © Getty A winter-ready spin on her favourite colourway © Getty It's even a part of her outerwear wardrobe

At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Selena also celebrated yet another milestone month as she won her first-ever award from the event, earning the best actress accolade for her role in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez.

Is 2024 going to be the year of Selena Gomez?