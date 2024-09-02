Lily Collins' vintage Celine bag was so Emily in Paris coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Lily Collins works hard, but her character, Emily Cooper's wardrobe works harder

The British-American actress plays the titular role in Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris - a sickly sweet yet completely lovable American marketeer whose story is complete with love triangles, office disasters, a purposely terrible French accent and a mesmerising wardrobe.

Emily is known for her bold and eclectic fashion sense, and her outfits blend classic French elegance with a playful, contemporary twist.

35-year-old Lily leaned into her character's aesthetic for her latest street style look, sharing a wholesome set of stylish images with her 28.5m followers captioned "a walk in the park."

© Instagram / @lilyjcollins Lily's street style look infused French chic with British charm

She wore the chicest off-duty outfit consisting of a Victorian vintage-infused white maxi skirt, layered with a black knit and finished with a classic beige trench coat. Neutral-toned Adidas trainers and a pair of 90s-esque rectangular sunglasses accessories added to her cool-girl-approved ensemble.

The pièce de résistance was her Celine Macadam tote bag, featuring the brand's classic Macadam motif, a contrasting tan strip across the opening and enough room for Emily Cooper to fit her laptop, lipstick, and everything else she needs to carry (we love a practical 'ludicrously capacious' bag).

© Instagram / @lilyjcollins She donned a vintage Celine Macadam tote

Finishing off her Parisian street style chic ensemble was Lily's effortlessly sophisticated French bob - a style she debuted at the beginning of the summer.

Her character Emily Cooper's outfits are vibrant, bold and completely epitomise statement dressing, which reflects her optimistic and adventurous personality. She seamlessly mixes high-end designer pieces with quirky, unexpected elements, embodying confidence.

Her sartorial choices are a key part of her character's charm and the show's visual appeal, which is why we cannot wait for the second part of the fourth series to be released on Netflix on September 12.

