Lila Moss recreates mum Kate's iconic outfit in denim shorts

Never has the phrase "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" rung truer than for Kate Moss and her daughter Lila.

Both style icons, It-girls and legendary models in their own right, the stylish duo are a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.

In her latest look, 21-year-old Lila, whose father is Jefferson Hack, perfected her mother's signature 90s supermodel street style. She shared an Instagram story with her 662k followers from a trip to New York, pointing out a billboard showcasing the Burberry campaign she did with fellow British model Adwoa Aboah.

Posing in front of a yellow taxi, Lila wore a plain white cropped t-shirt paired with some distressed light-wash denim micro shorts. A chunky black belt and calf-high chunky boots completed her "less is more" ensemble.

© Instagram/@lilamoss Lila posed in an understated white t-shirt and denim micro shorts

Though minimalism has made a major revival over recent seasons, there is no denying that all inspiration came from the It-girlies of the Nineties. Naomi Campbell, Katie Holmes, Angelina Jolie and of course, Kate Moss, all walked, so that we could run.

Micro shorts in particular were Kate Moss' bread and butter. No KM image is more iconic than the model at Glastonbury in 2005, wearing checkered ultra-short shorts, paired with a black waistcoat and black Hunter Wellington boots. From preppy pleated shorts suits to layering them with tights, she is the undisputed OG of the trend that succeeds in making any pair of legs look endless.

© Getty Mini shorts and white shirts were her signature © Getty At Glastonbury in 2005, Kate Moss proved she was the original micro shorts muse

Though Lila has her own sense of style, she also opts for outfits that are completely Kate Moss-coded. Just last week, she emulated her mother’s style once again in a black slip mini dress. which featured a subtle V-neckline, spaghetti straps and trim lace inserts.

© Instagram/Iris Law The Versace muse emulated her mother's iconic slip style

Long may the Lila/Kate fashion crossover continue.



