Lady Gaga says dramatic hats are back and better than ever

Never one to pass up an opportunity to make a sartorial statement, Lady Gaga single-handedly revived operatic headwear during the Venice Film Festival.

The multi-hyphenate singer-actress graced the red carpet to mark the premiere of her latest onscreen success Joker: Folie à Deux. Accompanied by her fiancé Michael Polanksy, the Academy Award winner took to the floor in a sweeping gothic gown by Dior.

The voluminous piece featured a midnight black hue and a structured velvet bodice complete with a halterneck silhouette which cascaded outwards into an exaggerated ribboned train.

© Getty The singer wore a striking headpiece by prolific milliner Philip Treacy

Lady Gaga, who made headlines for iconic looks such as her 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress, topped the archival outfit with a striking headpiece by Philip Treacy.

The horned creation hailed from the Irish milliner’s autumn/winter 2001 couture collection and showcased intricate lace detailing, a curving symmetrical structure, sharply pointed tips and central beaded bow detailing. A dotting of Tiffany & Co. jewels injected the glamorous aesthetic with a dose of high octane dazzle.

© Getty The Oscar winner paired the piece with a sculptural Dior gown

Philip Treacy has been a pioneering headwear designer for the best part of thirty years. The Irish-born, London-based milliner is renowned for his extravagant and innovative hat designs that blur the line between fashion and art.

His creations are known for their theatricality, intricate craftsmanship, and often surreal forms. He gained significant attention in the early 1990s when he began collaborating with Alexander McQueen and working with the influential fashion editor Isabella Blow, who became his muse.

© Getty The star's gown featured a extravagant ribboned train

The designer’s hats have adorned the heads of royalty, including members of the British royal family, and celebrities such as Beyoncé, and Madonna. He has created hats for high-profile events like royal weddings and the Met Gala.

His whimsical masterpieces perfectly slot into Lady Gaga’s penchant for theatrical attire. Could this be the revival of weird and wonderful headwear? We can only hope.