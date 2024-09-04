Camila Morrone's lace nightdress is uber-romantic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Camila Morrone has fully established herself within the fashion sphere. The actress, who made her mark on Hollywood following her breakout role in Daisy Jones & The Six, has already secured a series of brand partnerships, her most notable being Chanel.

The 27-year-old celebrated her appearance in the house’s autumn/winter 2024/25 pre-collection campaign on Tuesday. Posing alongside a shot of herself accompanied by a model dressed in the fashion house’s beige glitter tweed set, the actress wore DÔEN’s 'Heirloom Angeletta Dress.'

The longline tiered frock featured alternating panels of shirred cotton voile, vintage-inspired lace panels, sprawling floral detailing and a gently scooped neckline. The sea salt-hued garment was crafted from 100 per cent organic cotton.

© Instagram/@camilamorrone Camila was pictured wearing DÔEN’s 'Heirloom Angeletta Dress' in a sea salt hue

The nightdress, hailing from the American cult brand, leaned into the ongoing captivation with wearing underwear as outerwear, a trend championed by Sabrina Carpenter, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber.

With her penchant for ethereal white dresses and refined gold jewels, it came as little surprise that Camila was appointed as a Chanel brand ambassador.

Lensed by Karim Sadli, the model-cum-actress embodied the elegance and golden Hollywood glamour of Chanel’s heritage in the collaboration - the first between the star and the luxury label.

© Getty Chanel announced the Daisy Jones & The Six star as the brand’s latest poster girl for its autumn/winter 2024/25 pre-collection campaign

Camila was pictured in a series of images for the 1940s-inspired shoot, which was replete with the house’s signature bouclé textures, decadent golden jewels, mini silhouettes, bows, swathes of velvet, chains and gothic lace.

However, new motifs were injected into Chanel’s latest collection, which materialised in the form of silk mousseline sets, black leather trims and modern sheer fabrics.

The star showed her support for the prestigious house back in July, when she attended the Chanel haute couture autumn/winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

For the star-studded soirée, Camila wore a longline white dress by the brand, complete with an intricate knit construction, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a streamlined silhouette. A coined gold belt was coolly slung across her hips, injecting the summer aesthetic with a bolt of the brand’s decadent DNA.