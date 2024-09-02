Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity couples in Venice: George & Amal Clooney, Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon, more
Celebrity couples in Venice: George & Amal Clooney, Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon, more
Rami Malek & Emma Corrin, Amal Clooney & George Clooney, Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon

Romantic celebrity moments in Venice: George & Amal Clooney, Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon, more

Lights, camera, attraction! Loved up star couples grace the spotlight at the Venice Film Festival

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Love is in the air at the 81st Venice Film Festival. Established in 1932, it's the world's oldest film festival and most glamorous (with the exception of Cannes). 

As the film world's eyes fall on the festival's exciting roster of new films, the world awaits a glitzy entourage of stars who grace the red carpet in all their sartorial splendour. While many stars take to the spotlight solo, several choose to soak up the atmosphere with their nearest and dearest by their side. 

From Amal and George Clooney's glittering entrance at the Wolfs premiere to Brad Pitt's unexpected public debut with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon, HELLO! brings all the best celebrity couple moments from Venice to your fingertips.

1/5

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Venice International Film Festival World Premiere for Apple Original Films' "Wolfs" at Palazzo del Cinema on September 1, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Dave Benett

George and Amal Clooney

Hollywood royalty George, 63, and Amal Clooney, 46, captivated on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of Wolfs on day five of the Venice Film Festival. 

The Ocean's Eleven star looked dapper in a tuxedo, while his jewel bride Amal stole the spotlight in a ruffled lemon yellow gown. Amping up the PDA, the loved up pair rarely let go of each other as they posed for photographers. 

In one romantic moment, Amal caressed her husband's face and George wrapped his arm around her waist. 

2/5

Brad looked smitten with his new love Ines© Pascal Le Segretain

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Choosing one of the world's most glamorous stages to officially introduce his girlfriend to the public sphere, Brad Pitt, 60, walked the red carpet of Wolfs with Ines de Ramon, 34. 

The couple looked smitten as they walked hand-in-hand, finally making their relationship public after quietly dating for two years amid Brad's ongoing turbulent divorce lawsuit with his ex Angelina Jolie. 


3/5

Willem Dafoe, a member of the cast of the opening film, accompanied by his wife Giada Colagrande, attends the opening of the 81st Venice International Film Festival with the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".© picture alliance

Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe

Spiderman actor Willem Dafoe beamed at the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside his Italian director, actress and screenwriter wife, Giada Colagrande.

The power couple amped up the romance in Venice as they returned to the country they first met after Dafoe told The Guardian: "I met my wife on the street in Rome in 2004. I knew of her because I'd seen her films and we had some mutual friends."

4/5

Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch attend a red carpet for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Catherine O'Hara looked mystifying at the premiere of Tim Burton's horrifying comedic sequel to his 1980s thriller.

Walking the red carpet with her production designer husband Bo Welch, who she met on the set of Beetlejuice

"I was grouching to Tim Burton about how this guy was talking to me all the time and never asking me out," she recalled to InStyle in 2018.

 "We had a break between filming in Los Angeles and on location, and in that time, Tim told Bo that he should ask me out."

Looking loved up, the couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and even stole a kiss in front of cameras.

5/5

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Jacopo Raule

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek

It-couple Emma Corrin and Rami Malek put on a loved up display at a Miu Miu gathering in Venice during the International Film Festival. 

Miu Miu muse Emma looked electrifying in a lime green cropped suit, while their beau kept casual in a pale grey cardigan. 


