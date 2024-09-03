Anne Hathaway serves safari-chic in giraffe print swimsuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Anne Hathaway knows how to have fun with fashion.

Her shelves may be lined with accolades from Oscars to BAFTAs, but her biggest achievement lies within her abilities to toy with her clothing.

The 41-year-old did just that while enjoying cherished time away from the bustling sets of Hollywood.

Anne slipped into a monochrome giraffe print swimsuit by Valentino while perching boatside. Featuring a striking animal print, a crossover halterneck, cut-out detailing and white trims, the statement piece was one to remember.

© Instagram/Anne Hathaway The actress championed Valentino's giraffe-print swimsuit

Coined the ‘Printed Cutout Swimsuit,’ the £690 designer garment was born from the Italian fashion house’s collaboration with online marketplace MyTheresa. You can even purchase the matching kimono for an extra £2,500 to achieve maximum sartorial impact.

Other images included into the carousel shared online by the actress spanned dance classes complete with knee-high latex boots, uber-zen reformer pilates classes, Eras Tour snippets and at-home coffee mornings.

Giraffe print is one of the lesser sported styles of the animal print kingdom. Leopard typically reigns supreme, yet giraffe-inspired designs have peppered the fashionscape on occasion.

© Instagram/Anne Hathaway The Oscar winner soaked up high summer in Europe

In the 21st century, giraffe prints have become a staple in both high fashion and everyday wear. They are often seen in collections inspired by nature or those that aim to make a bold statement. Brands like Diane von Fürstenberg, known for her iconic wrap dresses, have incorporated giraffe print into their collections, blending the pattern with contemporary cuts and styles.

With the rise of sustainability in fashion, giraffe prints are sometimes used in collections that promote ethical fashion, as they evoke a sense of connection to wildlife and nature.

The suit marked the Valentino muse's has entrance into her digital influencer era.

© Instagram/Anne Hathaway Anne shared a series of BTS shots via social media

Swim style has become a particular focus, with the actress taking to social media to share a particularly striking beach-ready look earlier this summer.

The Devil Wears Prada star spent the final dregs of European summer sun in quintessentially A-list style: lounging on a superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea, just off the idyllic isle of Sicily on the southern coast of mainland Italy.

Yet, her swimsuit choice was rather unexpected. Anne opted for a Drumstick lolly-esque bright yellow and pink tie-dye all-in-one, that covered her body from tip to toe, paired with a pair of scuba-diving flippers and some bright blue goggles. An ironic slay? We’d say so.