Nara Smith dazzles in anti-Trad Wife pencil dress
The model slipped into a 90s-inspired Calvin Klein dress during NYFW

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
If you live chronically online, then Nara Smith has no doubt cropped up on your social feed. 

The model single-handedly pioneered the 'Trad Wife' movement, dubbed by H! Fashion contributor Ella Alexander as the glamorisation of "retro lifestyle of suburbia in the 1950s."

The movement promotes a return to traditional gender roles, where women embrace homemaking and child-rearing. Rooted in a nostalgic view of Fifties domestic life, Trad Wives often reject modern feminist ideals in favour of a more conservative lifestyle, emphasising femininity, modesty and domesticity.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith attended the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party during NYFW© Getty
Critics argue that it reinforces outdated, patriarchal norms, while supporters see it as a personal choice that offers stability and purpose.

22-year-old Nara has become the flag bearer for the movement. She’s often pictured in her pristine kitchen, sporting some luxurious rendition of a summer slip dress complete with puff sleeves or polka dots, while creating food for her children from scratch.

Nara embraced 'Girl Boss' attire in a 90s-coded Calvin Klein dress© Getty
However, on Thursday night, the mother-of-three seemingly broke from her uber-feminine 'Trad Wife' aesthetic. Stepping out alongside her husband Lucky Blue Smith to attend the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party during New York Fashion Week, Nara embraced 'Girl Boss' attire. 

The ‘Girl Boss,’ ethos, typically the antithesis of the traditional ‘Trad Wife’ narrative, was a surprising direction for Nara to embrace.

The model kickstarted the controversial 'Trad Wife' movement© Instagram/Nara Smith
For the elegant bash, the model slipped into a 90s-inspired pencil dress by Calvin Klein. The strapless garment featured a charcoal grey colourway, a bodycon silhouette and a midi length, merging office-chic with after hours glamour.

Nara wore her dark hair slicked back into an on-trend, influencer-approved low bun, complete with a sleek side parting. A selection of jewels by Tiffany & Co. peppered her evening aesthetic.

Her husband Lucky stood by her side, looking suave in a double breasted cream blazer and a pair of sateen navy trousers. The American model, actor, and musician rose to prominence in the 2010s, working with high-profile fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

