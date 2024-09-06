Nara Smith dazzles in anti-Trad Wife pencil dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you live chronically online, then Nara Smith has no doubt cropped up on your social feed.

The model single-handedly pioneered the 'Trad Wife' movement, dubbed by H! Fashion contributor Ella Alexander as the glamorisation of "retro lifestyle of suburbia in the 1950s."

The movement promotes a return to traditional gender roles, where women embrace homemaking and child-rearing. Rooted in a nostalgic view of Fifties domestic life, Trad Wives often reject modern feminist ideals in favour of a more conservative lifestyle, emphasising femininity, modesty and domesticity.

© Getty Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith attended the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party during NYFW

Critics argue that it reinforces outdated, patriarchal norms, while supporters see it as a personal choice that offers stability and purpose.

22-year-old Nara has become the flag bearer for the movement. She’s often pictured in her pristine kitchen, sporting some luxurious rendition of a summer slip dress complete with puff sleeves or polka dots, while creating food for her children from scratch.

© Getty Nara embraced 'Girl Boss' attire in a 90s-coded Calvin Klein dress

However, on Thursday night, the mother-of-three seemingly broke from her uber-feminine 'Trad Wife' aesthetic. Stepping out alongside her husband Lucky Blue Smith to attend the Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party during New York Fashion Week, Nara embraced 'Girl Boss' attire.

The ‘Girl Boss,’ ethos, typically the antithesis of the traditional ‘Trad Wife’ narrative, was a surprising direction for Nara to embrace.

© Instagram/Nara Smith The model kickstarted the controversial 'Trad Wife' movement

For the elegant bash, the model slipped into a 90s-inspired pencil dress by Calvin Klein. The strapless garment featured a charcoal grey colourway, a bodycon silhouette and a midi length, merging office-chic with after hours glamour.

Nara wore her dark hair slicked back into an on-trend, influencer-approved low bun, complete with a sleek side parting. A selection of jewels by Tiffany & Co. peppered her evening aesthetic.

Her husband Lucky stood by her side, looking suave in a double breasted cream blazer and a pair of sateen navy trousers. The American model, actor, and musician rose to prominence in the 2010s, working with high-profile fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.