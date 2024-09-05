Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Georgia Fowler: The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week SS25
Subscribe
Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Georgia Fowler: The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week SS25
The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week SS25

The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week SS25

The city streets of NYC are seriously stylish this week

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to fashion inspiration, there's no better place to seek your next stylistic switch-up than the city streets.

From fashion it-girls walking hand in hand on their way to brunch, business moguls running late for a morning office meeting or the girl in full glam running down the street in heels because her Uber left her at the wrong drop-off point. All in all, street style on a whole is where the best fashion moments occur so it's fitting that this week fashion month kicks off in New York City.  

From Emily Ratajkowski donning a set of slouchy white leather boots to model and muse Ashley Graham en route to an opulent after party, here are the very best street-style looks spotted on the NYFW SS25 sidewalks...

1/6

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show in Tribeca on September 04, 2024 in New York City.© Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

The queen of NYC street style Emily Ratajkowski was spotted on her way to the Proenza Schouler show in a leather maxi skirt, a black crop vest, a red bag and a pair of slouchy white leather boot combo.

2/6

Ashley Graham is seen in Midtown on September 04, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham opted for a slinky butter-yellow toned gown and transparent heel combo for a night out in the city.

3/6

Simon Porte Jacquemus is seen on September 04, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Simon Porte Jacquemus

The brains behind the famed fashion label Jacquemus, Simon Porte Jacquemus was seen strutting the NYC streets in a casual t-shirt and beige trouser look which he elevated with a bright yellow belt.

4/6

Georgia Fowler attends the LuisaViaRoma store opening in NoHo on September 04, 2024 in New York City. © Getty

Georgia Fowler

Georgia Fowler attended the LuisaViaRoma store opening in NoHo in a striking sparkly mesh skirt and fitted blazer look.

5/6

Mary Leest is seen wearing a cream Proenza Schouler dress, cream bag and black sungalsses outside the Proenza Schouler show on September 04, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Mary Leest

Spotted on their way to the Proenza Schouler show in a cream long-sleeve dress, Mary Leest made a case for comfortable-cool dressing. 

6/6

Maya Stepper is seen wearing a black Proenza Schouler dress and black head piece with black shoes outside the Proenza Schouler show on September 04, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Maya Stepper

Maya Stepper took style cues from Elsa Hosk's new 'piratecore' dress code, styling a black Proenza Schouler dress and black headpiece with black shoes.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More