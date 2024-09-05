The best street style outfits at New York Fashion Week SS25

When it comes to fashion inspiration, there's no better place to seek your next stylistic switch-up than the city streets.

From fashion it-girls walking hand in hand on their way to brunch, business moguls running late for a morning office meeting or the girl in full glam running down the street in heels because her Uber left her at the wrong drop-off point. All in all, street style on a whole is where the best fashion moments occur so it's fitting that this week fashion month kicks off in New York City.

From Emily Ratajkowski donning a set of slouchy white leather boots to model and muse Ashley Graham en route to an opulent after party, here are the very best street-style looks spotted on the NYFW SS25 sidewalks...

1/ 6 © Getty Emily Ratajkowski The queen of NYC street style Emily Ratajkowski was spotted on her way to the Proenza Schouler show in a leather maxi skirt, a black crop vest, a red bag and a pair of slouchy white leather boot combo.

2/ 6 © Getty Ashley Graham Ashley Graham opted for a slinky butter-yellow toned gown and transparent heel combo for a night out in the city.



3/ 6 © Getty Simon Porte Jacquemus The brains behind the famed fashion label Jacquemus, Simon Porte Jacquemus was seen strutting the NYC streets in a casual t-shirt and beige trouser look which he elevated with a bright yellow belt.

4/ 6 © Getty Georgia Fowler Georgia Fowler attended the LuisaViaRoma store opening in NoHo in a striking sparkly mesh skirt and fitted blazer look.



5/ 6 © Getty Mary Leest Spotted on their way to the Proenza Schouler show in a cream long-sleeve dress, Mary Leest made a case for comfortable-cool dressing.