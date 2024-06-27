Nara Smith's most fashionable kitchen looks

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unless you’ve been taking a hiatus from social media you’ll likely know the name Nara Smith.

The model, mother, fashion muse and wife to Lucky Blue Smith has skyrocketed to social media fame over the past few months, coined the “make it from scratch girl” in reference to her wildly cinematic and claiming cooking videos where she quite literally cooks everything from scratch (I’m not joking, yesterday she made sunscreen.)

© Instagram / @naraaziza Nara is the definition of effortlessly chic

Though her videos largely focus on food, fashion fans were quick to notice that cooking isn’t her only talent after seeing her don a Chanel PF24 tweed twin set to make a batch of homemade Nutella.

A fan of fashion, food and lengthy TikTok videos voice-overed in a soothing voice, we round up the mother of three's most iconic kitchen looks thus far...

Her Fluffy Family Dinner Coat

One TikTok commented that this look would be perfect for the Met Gala and I tend to agree. Wearing a very daring white slip dress and fluffy white coat made from chiffon fabric, Nara decided to cook a fish and potato meal for her parents who were visiting from her German hometown.

Her Strapless Gold Cake Baking Look

Donning a strapless, sequin gold dress to cook her husband Lucky Blue a birthday cake, the model and mother brought glam vibes to her home kitchen.

Her Coquette Condiment Making Dress

To make a batch of condiments Nara decided on a Little House on the Prarie style mini dress which featured lace trim, red polka dot fabric and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Her Polka Dot Halterneck Bubblegum Making Gown

Yes, you read that right...To make bubblegum from scratch (which I didn't even realise was possible) Nara opted for Alexa Chungs favourite dress style in a polka dot print.

Her Padded Shoulder Cinnamon Roll Making Dress

Keeping things casual in a high-neck, shoulder-padded, caramel-toned gown, Nara chose to wear a red carpet-approved look to make her husband cinnamon rolls.

Her Kendall Jenner-inspired Cough Drop Making Dress

Sporting the same puff-sleeve, white dress with black velvet bow accents that Kendall Jenner wore on her Instagram earlier this year, Nara made a stylish statement to cook her under-the-weather toddler cough drops.

Her Aforementioned Nutella Making Chanel Twin Set

Opting for a pink and black tweed twin set straight off the Chanel PF24 cat walk, Nara solidified her fashion status while making a batch of Nutella for her two toddlers.