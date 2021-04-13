Kylie Jenner goes full girl boss mode in the coziest suit we've ever seen Fans are going crazy over the look.

It is rare that we come across a suit that we’d also want to lounge in, but Kylie Jenner just rocked exactly that.

SHOP: Kylie Jenner’s silver hoops are the perfect spring staple - and they’re only $34

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a knit, ivory-hued suit that could’ve doubled as loungewear when she hopped on a flight on a private jet.

Kylie wowed in a cozy knit suit on a private jet

Kylie showed off the monochromatic look on Instagram Tuesday in a photo that showed her kicking back in a plush ivory seat wearing a knit blazer paired with knit pants, and a matching lace-up top.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul completed the ensemble with gold oversized hoops and matching ivory pumps. “It’s business baby”, she captioned the snap.

Fans went wild over the photo, with one follower writing, “Bossy...and I need this outfit”. Another follower added, “you’ve been snapping!”, while an additional fan chimed in “this ensemble!!”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner debuts new short bob leaving fans in shock

Scott Disick even commented, quipping, “Private aviation is my motivation.”

It’s just the latest time Kylie has made fans applaud her killer style - and she’s never afraid to change it up or switch her hairstyle.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the girl boss beauty unveiled a new super short bob.

Kylie debuted a new short bob in March

Kylie hit Instagram to show off the outfit, wearing a space-themed catsuit paired with a tiny pink bag, but it was her hair that had fans talking.

MORE: The Kardashian-Jenners' homes are astonishing: Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, more

"This short hair," wrote one fan along with fire emojis, as another called the star "out of this world."

Kylie is known for her love of a new look, and it was unclear if the hairstyle was a wig or if she had cut her hair short.

Either way, it’s proof that she can rock her hair long, in a bob, or in a pixie cut wig, and she’ll nail it every time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.