Selena Gomez celebrates billionaire status with super low-key selfie

Imagine if you were to reach billionaire status - not just a millionaire, but 1000 times a million. Would you celebrate with the most expensive champagne in the world? Purchase a private jet and take your girlfriends to Barbados? or maybe buy the rarest Chanel bag you can possibly find. Apologies to my friends, because I'd be doing the latter.

Selena Gomez however, did none of the above. The 32-year-old is the latest A-list to officially join the billionaires club, thanks to her industry-adored beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Bloomberg reported that the Hollywood heavyweight has accumulated a fortune worth 1.3 billion dollars (£990 million), making her one of the “youngest female self-made billionaires”, according to its billionaire index.

Though she can afford to do literally whatever she likes, Selena proved that she's still the down-to-earth, wholesome girly we know and love. After the news of her net worth broke, she shared a simple selfie on her Instagram stories, lounging around in an understated plain white T-shirt. She accompanied her shirt with no make-up and a pair of large, coral-framed glasses.

© Instagram/'selenagomez Selena Gomez shared a low-key selfie after her noteworthy billion dollar net worth was revealed

Selena launched Rare in February 2020, which aims to provide customers with the tools to "feel less alone in the world". The hashtag #rarebeauty had garnered over 2.6b views on TikTok by January 2023.

Of course, Selena's unworldly wealth is not just attributed to her beauty venture. The star rose to fame on Disney Channel on the children’s show and then more notably on Wizards of Waverly Place. She also starred in the 2012 movie Spring Breakers and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

She's currently starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Disney+ show Only Murders In The Building. She has received an Emmy nomination for the critically acclaimed show.

Selena has also released three solo album records, with hit singles including Lose You To Love Me, Come & Get It and Naturally.