'It instantly gives me a boost' Here’s what a beauty expert thinks of Selena Gomez's new skincare range

Multihyphenate actress, singer and entrepreneur Selena Gomez has taken the beauty world by storm with her cult-adored label Rare Beauty.

Today the Only Murders in The Building star announced that her brand would be venturing into skincare with its Find Comfort body collection.

The first four products in the range include a body lotion, a hair and body fragrance mist, a hand cream and an aromatherapy pen, and Hello! Fashion's Deputy Beauty Editor has already got her hands on it.

Selena shared the news in an Instagram post saying: I’ve always believed self-comfort is feeling good in your own skin. No pressure for perfect self-care regimens that often feel like an endless cycle of self-improvement; it’s the tiny moments of comfort that go a long way—and look different for each of us.

She explained the inspiration for her new range was about “ being comfortable with who you are."

“It’s about accepting yourself. Loving yourself. Being there for yourself so you can be there for the ones you love," she continued.

She finished by saying the Find Comfort Body Collection is, "body care that helps you feel good in your skin (and smells amazing too). I hope you find comfort in this collection – whatever that looks like for you, because you deserve it."

Going off the popularity of her makeup products including liquid blushes and lipglosses, we have high hopes for her skincare range. And it isn't available to shop until December 26, or December 18 on the Sephora app, our Deputy Beauty Editor Emma North gives us a sneak peek.

“Selena plays into my love of all things pink and fuzzy with her new Find Comfort body care range,” says Emma, “It’s all about delicately scented, kind-to-skin formulas that are both soothing and softening."

“My favourite product in the range? The peppermint and lavender aromatherapy pen. I apply when I’m feeling exhausted and it instantly gives me a boost.”

We know what's going to the top of our Christmas beauty wishlist immediately...