Selena Gomez's eye-watering net worth revealed as she celebrates 31st birthday

The Only Murders in the Building star is nearly a billionaire!

Selena Gomez is 31! The actress and former Disney Channel star celebrated her big birthday on Saturday, July 22 with the love and support of her fans and loved ones.

The social media sensation shared her gratitude for all her followers with a series of Instagram posts for her over 400 million followers, sharing snippets from her star-studded birthday celebration as well.

As we celebrate Selena, let's take a look at her work over the years, specifically through her net worth, which is so much higher than you'd think!

What is Selena Gomez's net worth?

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Selena is worth a staggering $800 million, the highest of her fellow Disney alumni. It even eclipses her BFF Taylor Swift's net worth, currently at a still massive $600 million (although that's before residuals from The Eras Tour start rolling in).

© Instagram Selena celebrated her 31st birthday with a star-studded bash, pictured here with fellow former child star Christina Aguilera

The total comes not only courtesy of her career as an actress and singer-songwriter, but also as a producer, entrepreneur, beauty mogul, mental health advocate, lucrative endorsements, and her social media fame.

What contributes to Selena Gomez's net worth?

Acting has been a large contributor to Selena's fame, given she made her screen debut at the age of ten on Barney & Friends. Roles in Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, Another Cinderella Story, and other Disney entries made her a star.

In her adult years, the singer has diversified her offerings as an actress, including the likes of Spring Breakers and Only Murders in the Building, the latter of which is one of the most beloved shows on the Hulu platform.

© Getty Images She first shot to fame in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place," playing Alex Russo

Selena is also a producer on Only Murders, alongside other hit series like 13 Reasons Why, Living Undocumented, and Selena + Chef, the latter of which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Her music career has also been quite successful, spanning from her early years with her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene, to her solo career, including three number one albums and nine top ten singles.

© Instagram The actress-singer is also the most followed woman on Instagram, with her posts instantly attracting millions of likes

The star's biggest money-maker is her own ventures into entrepreneurship, specifically Rare Beauty, her cosmetics brand which has become immensely successful since its founding in 2019, raking in nearly $60 million in revenue in its first year alone.

Selena is well-known for being the face of several high end brands such as Coach, Louis Vuitton, Pantene, Adidas, and Puma. She also is an investor and holds stake in brands like Serendipity ice cream and Gopuff, while collaborating on her own line of cookware with Our Place last year.

© Getty Images Her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, is one of the most successful celeb-run cosmetics companies

The Hotel Transylvania star is also the most followed woman on Instagram, boasting 426 million followers (as of writing), with each of her sponsored posts reportedly earning $1.7 million.

Selena has also made a name for herself in the advocacy space, specifically as a prominent voice in the sphere of mental health. For her birthday, she implored her fans to donate to the Rare Impact Fund, a nonprofit which focuses on mental health awareness.

© Instagram Selena implored fans to contribute to her mental health awareness nonprofit for her birthday

She wrote: "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.

"People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing, please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference."