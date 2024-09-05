Selena Gomez's wedding dress and combat boot combo is super unexpected

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Brides-to-be, listen up. Selena Gomez just posted a photo in a wedding dress with a footwear choice that was far from traditional, and we think it might just be an untapped nuptial style choice set to take over the 2025 wedding season.

In a photo shared to her 424 million Instagram followers yesterday, Selena made a serious case for the alternative bridal aesthetic, pairing a strapless lace bodice bridal gown with a set of crisp white combat boots and a pair of Pretty Woman-approved gloves.

© Instagram/@selenagomez Selena accessorised her fictional wedding ensemble with a can Coke. Iconic behaviour if we do say so ourselves

Before I get into Selena’s look, I want to make it clear that the wedding ensemble is unfortunately not for her actual wedding (because if this is how we find out she and Benny Blanco have tied the knot, I would be on the floor) but instead from a scene in the new season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

Even though the snap is from a fictional wedding, we can’t help but feel Selena’s bridal look would be perfect for a bride-to-be who loves the unconventional.

MORE: 10 dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride in 2024

RELATED: 4 Alternative brides on why they chose their non-traditional dresses

Selena perfectly paired the strapless intricately embroidered gown with a set of tiered pearl earrings, a bold red lip which is likely from her beauty empire Rare Beauty, and a messy side parted up-do with a face-framing fringe piece.

© Instagram/@alexisohania The tennis star and co-founder of Reddit tied the knot in 2017

It’s no secret that combat boots are not a traditional wedding shoe of choice, but when you’re Selena Gomez, it somehow seems to work. Selena isn’t the only A-List star challenging the conventional matrimony dress code of something borrowed, something blue. When tennis star Serena Williams tied the knot with her husband Alexis Ohanian back in 2017, she called upon Nike and professional bedazzler @merakimishell to create a custom pair of wedding sneakers, adorned with hundreds of Swarovski crystals.

Though this snap isn’t from Selena’s actual wedding, fans of her and her music producer beau Benny Blanco can’t help but hope that a real wedding is on the horizon in the not-so-distant future, and when they do make it official we can’t wait to see what she wears.