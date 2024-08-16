Suki Waterhouse frilled bloomers and thigh-high boots look is getting us transitional weather-ready

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Suffice it to say, Suki Waterhouse's post-baby wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with.

The singer, model and actress is currently promoting her latest single Blackout Drunk, taken from her new album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin which is released on September 13.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Suki's romatice-meets-rebellious aesthetic is outfit goals

In her latest stellar look, the Daisy Jones & the Six star took SS24's beloved bloomers trend and styled them to perfection as we edge towards the end of summer.

Suki wore a sheer, lightweight cream knit with long-sleeves featuring cross-shaped embellishments, adding a subtle subversive decorative element. She paired it with super-short frilled bloomers featuring layers of romantic ruffles, contributing to a soft, romantic aesthetic, whilst muted grey thigh-high boots finished off her ensemble, adding an edgy touch.

Her rebellious-meets-romantic look is the ultimate cool-girl transitional weather outfit, setting the bar seriously high for autumn sartorial schedules.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse The British style icon is promoting her latest single Blackout Drunk

"Whispers of ruffled bloomers have been doing the rounds now for a couple of seasons (Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Anna Sui have all dabbled)," says H Fashion's Clare Pennington, "They’ve been big on the festival circuit for a while and TikTok is awash with nifty styling tricks to turn this retro classic into a crisp, fresh Summer look, perfect for the beer garden (come on sunshine). Even everyone’s favourite pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter and our quirky style muse Julia Fox have been spotted in a pair."

From bloomers to bandage dresses. Earlier this week Suki petitioned for the return of the bodycon bandage, promoting Blackout Drunks once again in a hot pink mini dress that evoked major fashion nostalgia. The piece was designed by Hervé Léger - a brand synonymous with the classic bodycon dress and figure-hugging silhouettes.

Whether you're a fan of new trends or old trends, Suki's sartorial agenda has got you covered.