Suki Waterhouse frilled bloomers and thigh-high boots look is getting us transitional weather-ready
Suki Waterhouse posing in bloomers and a cross-adorned top

Suki Waterhouse frilled bloomers and thigh-high boots look is getting us transitional weather-ready

The model and actress promoted her new single Blackout Drunk in the most impressive outfit 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Suffice it to say, Suki Waterhouse's post-baby wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with.

The singer, model and actress is currently promoting her latest single Blackout Drunk,  taken from her new album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin which is released on September 13.

Suki's romatice-meets-rebellious aesthetic is outfit goals
In her latest stellar look, the Daisy Jones & the Six star took SS24's beloved bloomers trend and styled them to perfection as we edge towards the end of summer.

Suki wore a sheer, lightweight cream knit with long-sleeves featuring cross-shaped embellishments, adding a subtle subversive decorative element. She paired it with super-short frilled bloomers featuring layers of romantic ruffles, contributing to a soft, romantic aesthetic, whilst muted grey thigh-high boots finished off her ensemble, adding an edgy touch.

Her rebellious-meets-romantic look is the ultimate cool-girl transitional weather outfit, setting the bar seriously high for autumn sartorial schedules. 

The British style icon is promoting her latest single Blackout Drunk
"Whispers of ruffled bloomers have been doing the rounds now for a couple of seasons (Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Anna Sui have all dabbled)," says H Fashion's Clare Pennington, "They’ve been big on the festival circuit for a while and TikTok is awash with nifty styling tricks to turn this retro classic into a crisp, fresh Summer look, perfect for the beer garden (come on sunshine). Even everyone’s favourite pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter and our quirky style muse Julia Fox have been spotted in a pair."

From bloomers to bandage dresses. Earlier this week Suki petitioned for the return of the bodycon bandage, promoting Blackout Drunks once again in a hot pink mini dress that evoked major fashion nostalgia. The piece was designed by Hervé Léger  - a brand synonymous with the classic bodycon dress and figure-hugging silhouettes. 

Whether you're a fan of new trends or old trends, Suki's sartorial agenda has got you covered.

