Suki Waterhouse channels old-school Hollywood glamour in silk

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Suki Waterhouse could haphazardly fall into any LA thrift store and leave looking like the ultimate Hollywood muse.

The singer-songwriter is a known lover of all-things vintage, owning a plethora of covetable pieces from prestigious houses such as Burberry. She’s also a champion of emerging brands - as her latest on-stage look courtesy of Samanta Virginio demonstrates.

Leaning into her signature Seventies aesthetic, the 32-year-old swathered herself in pearlescent textures for a recent announcement. Sporting an oyster-hued silk shirt layered under an operatic, cream-coloured fluffy coat, the It-Brit revealed her new collaboration with Authentic Beauty Concept.

The brand is a high-end, sustainable hair care hub focused on providing pure, vegan, and eco-friendly products.Naturally, Suki and her voluminous shag ‘do were the perfect ambassadorial match for the label.

In a series of professional images shared online, Suki posed within a serene indoor setting while promoting the product. A makeup look crafted by Shelby Smith, whose clientele includes Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, featuring a honied complexion, a bronzed smokey eye with an eyeliner flick, a rosy blush blend and a mocha lip.

The singer's default aesthetic is Seventies-inspired

Suki’s hair was styled down loose in her default retro blow dry, courtesy of Adam Garland. The shoot, which was lens by Daria Kobayashi Ritch, was also shared by the brand, who wrote: “As the brand’s newest Global Brand Testimonial, Suki brings her magnetic charm and effortless authenticity to the partnership, embodying the essence of true beauty.”

The announcement follows Suki’s performance at Taylor Swift's Era’s Tour. While supporting her friend on-stage, the mother-of-one once again looked to the 1970s for sartorial inspiration, injected her look with a dash of rock ‘n’ roll à la Fleetwood Mac.

MORE: Suki Waterhouse just made a case for decadent flapper-girl dressing

RELATED: Suki Waterhouse stepped out in three retro outfits that we can't wait to copy

The star championed Chloé for the hot-anticipated Wembley affair, exuding retro whimsicality in a peach-hued gown with cascading tiers of ruffles and an ephemeral silhouette. A pair of Loeffler Randall's 'Indy Cacao Tall Boots' completed the look.