Suki Waterhouse’s gingham hotpants are a summer staple

Alessandra Rich hotpants? Sign us up.

Worn by Suki Waterhouse on Thursday, the kitsch shorts, complete with lustrous pearl detailing, added yet another It-girl garment into the singer’s vast collection. Turns out, the pale pink gingham bottoms belonging to Daisy Jones & The Six actress are the summer staple we never knew we needed.

Suki’s style is the epitome of indie darling meets Seventies California. A heady cocktail of vintage romance with just the right splash of rockstar grit, the actress’ wardrobe is never short of a Marabou feather, pale pink ruffle and a decorative beaded moment or two.

© Instagram/Suki Waterhouse The singer wore a pair of pink gingham shorts by Alessandra Rich

Mix and matching is her forte. Pairing the designer hotpants with an oversized graphic tee and a blossom pink Adidas cap, Suki married old and new in one casual ensemble. She previously wore the shorts with a coordinating gingham button-down cardigan in shades of cream and blue, also by Allesandra Rich.

Posting a carousel of outfits via social media, Suki referenced her latest song, writing: “Blackout drunk listeners know that what you call crazy we call intuition.”

© Instagram/Suki Waterhouse She previously paired the hotpants with a co-ordinating blue-cream cardigan by the royally-approved designer

The actress-cum-singer songwriter paired the look with her default beauty blend. A sultry eyeliner flick, a dusting of rose-tinted blush and a curled mascara finish. She wore her shaggy blonde locks down loose under her baseball cap, adding another layer of retro nostalgia to her Cali-girl look.

Since settling in LA alongside Robert Pattinson and their newborn daughter, Suki has truly embraced the west coast aesthetic. She quickly stepped into the role of poster girl for LA-based brand Reformation, frequently taking to Instagram to share her latest floral-clad pieces.

However, the star remains a vintage enthusiast through and through. Pairing pieces that look as if they've been plucked from downtown flea markets with rare Chanel jewels, Suki has curated the dreamiest collection of rockstar ensembles. No doubt the Stevie Nicks-inspired costume of her character Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones & The Six played a part.