Suki Waterhouse goes hell for leather in fringed mini dress and matching heels

As proven by her latest head-to-toe leather fringed look, Suki Waterhouse is a Chloé girl through-and-through - and we can’t help but feel she’s about to champion a new wave of 'cowgirl-core' dressing.

The British singer-songwriter hung up her go-to oversized fluffy white coat and gingham hot pants from Thursday, swapping the garments out for an ultra-chic ensemble that would no doubt make boho pioneer Sienna Miller proud.

© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse The singer opted for Seventies-inspired fringing

In a series of images posted to her Instagram account on Friday morning, the new mother and musician donned a luxurious leather look from famed Parisian fashion house Chloé. The outfit consisting of a cream-toned jacket worn as a dress, cinched at the waist with a belt, and was elevated with fringing accents on the sleeves and across the front. A black leather tote bag, oversized aviator-style sunglasses and a chunky glistening gold choker necklace also featured.

© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse The shoes complemented the theme of the ensemble

The hero of the statement outfit was of course her 'Mona Pumps' in a tan rose shade, which feature a stiletto heel and an abundance of leather fringe adorning the open-toe pump.

Suki captioned the post: "Memoir of a Sparklemuffin 2 weeks away!!!" in reference to her new album which debuts on all streaming platforms on September 13.

© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse The look served up major retro pop-star energy

Fans of Suki and her perfect style made sure to let the 32-year-old know just how iconic her outfit choice was, with one fan writing online: "the shoes. the outfit. the hair. the glasses. the bag," while another penned: "need september 13th to get here faster." We agree whole-heartedly.

Suki’s affliction with the designer brand comes as no surprise to avid followers of both her wardrobe and her music. Just a few weeks ago, she took to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stage to perform in a dreamy, custom-made Chloé ruffled gown, single-handedly putting ethereal dressing on the map.

2024 is shaping up to be a big year for the British model. Not only has she given birth to her first child with vampire beau Robert Pattinson, plus opened for one of the world's most acclaimed artists and scored herself a front-row ticket to designer fashion shows around the globe, but she has joined the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Chappel Roan and Charli XCX as one of 2024's most notable names across the music and fashion sphere.