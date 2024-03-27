Meghan Markle has a new stylist: Here's what we know so far about her new style era

It is an undeniable fact that the Duchess of Sussex's style agenda is a force to be reckoned with.

I analyse her outfits regularly, and the former Suits actress and wife of Prince Harry has captured the balance between timelessness and modernity, forging a reputation for wearing pieces that transcend beyond rapidly evolving trend cycles, making her one of the globe's most admired royal style muses.

It appears however that Meghan Markle's already-enviable dress code is about to get a major upgrade, as American fashion journalist industry insider Lauren Sherman recently reported in her newsletter The Line Sheet that the Duchess of Sussex is collaborating with celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi, alongside starting a new lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard.

Lauren reported the news in her fashion industry newsletter earlier this month, writing that Meghan was "working with Jamie Mizrahi, expert celebrity friend-turned-expert celebrity stylist".

Meghan's style agenda is already the epitome of elegance

So what changes can we expect to see in the Duchess's style agenda?

Honestly, I don't think there'll be much change at all, which makes it a match made in sartorial heaven.

Jamie also dresses Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, both of whose dress codes have evolved at the helm of Mizrahi, yet have kept their signature styles at the core.

Adele's style has become more refined and sophisticated with every album. Still, her current style file has been given some added je ne sais quoi with the assistance of Mizrahi - form-fitting black dresses are her go-to from the likes of Nina Ricci, Stella McCartney and Rabanne to name a few. They are often either adorned with sequins, possess an off-the-shoulder silhouette or feature feminine ruffle detailing, giving her looks a glamorous Old Hollywood aesthetic with a hint of modern rich girl (take her £14k diamond ring as the perfect example).

JLaw's oversized trousers and 'old money' jumper over the shoulders proves she's in her cool-girl era
Adele's current style agenda is constantly glamorous, refined and fashion-forward

Jennifer Lawrence on the other hand is the current poster girl for the Upper East Side rich mom. Granted, she always opted for an elevated and minimalistic agenda, but her stylist has amplified her aesthetic with the use of younger quiet luxury brands.

This, therefore, is why I believe Meghan Markle's agenda won't stray too far from her current style file, but her new relationship with Jamie Mitzvah will be perfect for fine-tuning what she already knows.

OG luxury brands including Dior, Carolina Herrera and Saint Laurent are ingrained in her effortlessly chic wardrobe, and much of this will stay the same - her poplin shirt and wide-leg trousers combos, refined two-pieces and a predominantly neutral colour palette, but with the incorporation of certified 'cool-girl' labels like The Row, Khaite and Tove added to her agenda, we can expect to see more modern cuts and contemporary silhouettes.

Who knows perhaps she'll even swap out her Hermès bags for The Row's Margaux.

Either way, Meghan's new work with Jamie Mitzvah won't bring significant changes to the naked eye. There will be infusions of newer brands that hold simplicity and subtly at their core, making minimalistic changes that hold maximum impact.