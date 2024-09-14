Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi are the modern-day Victoria and David Beckham

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unfortunately for the likes of Brad Pitt and his jeweller girlfriend Ines de Ramon, there’s a new street style-loving couple in town - and they’re already TikTok's most loved duo.

Spotted out and about in New York on Friday, pop singer and dancer Tate McRae mapped the city sidewalk while hand-in-hand with her boyfriend The Kid Laroi.

© Gotham Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi have been dating since January 2024

Tate, who can usually be found sporting mini shorts and cropped bustier look on stage, opted for a casual baggy jeans and an oversized graphic T-shirt combo for her date day with Laroi. The singer styled the comfortable ensemble with a pair of Balenciaga sneakers, a blue Goyard tote bag and a set of black sunglasses.

As for her musical maven boyfriend, Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, more famously known by his on-stage name, he matched Tate’s understated energy in a pair of baggy cargo pants, Adidas Sambas, a black vest top and bandana which he coolly wrapped around his head.

© Instagram/@thekidlaroi The couple made their relationship public in April

If you’ve been scrolling on your TikTok 'FYP' over the last few weeks, then it's very likely you’ve seen the young couple performing on stage together at Madison Square Garden during Tate’s sold-out Think Later tour.

The happy couple put swirling dating rumours to rest in April, following months of speculation after fans spotted them holding hands in various different locations.

Both just 21-years-old, Tate and Kid Laroi has already been coined Gen Z’s most notable new couple by the social media sphere, and let’s not forget how some of our favourite fashion couples started - yes, we’re looking at you Victoria and David Beckham.

© Getty We will never forget this iconic matching moment from VB and David

David and Victoria first started dating back in 1997 and have been together ever since. Throughout their 26 years together, the stylish pair have given us multiple lust-worthy matching outfits, case and point being their matching leather jackets in their 20s and co-ordinating purple suits at their iconic 1999 wedding.

We don’t want to speculate, but could Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi be the modern-day Victoria and David Beckham? It’s a possibility.