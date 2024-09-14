Alexa Chung’s unbuttoned cardigan hack is perfect for autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there’s one fashion fanatic who knows how to dress for the colder season and still look chicer than ever, it’s style muse Alexa Chung.

Time and time again, the recent Tory Burch runway model has proved just how versatile the humble knit cardigan can be - and her new styling hack is ideal for those of us wanting to keep cute and cosy this season.

Spotted in an Instagram post shared by her model best friend Harley Viera-Newton, Alexa was seen sporting her go-to casual ensemble, consisting of a pair of classic blue jeans and a set of black loafers and a beige collared cardigan.

© Instagram/@harleyvnewton Alexa wore the casual look during NYFW

Far from groundbreaking in the style realm by any means, Alexa's look proved just how important styling your clothes is as opposed to simply wearing them.

The British icon wore the sumptuous knit buttoned-up in the middle to cinch her waist, leaving the others free to expose her toned midriff.

To elevate the casually-cool look, Alexa wore her newly-dyed brunette locks in an elegant slick-backed style, accentuating her impeccable face card and putting all emphasis on her stylised ensemble.

© Instagram/@alexachung This isn't the first time she's sported the styling 'hack'

When she’s not wearing bow-adorned gowns from Super Yaya or pearl-encrusted platform crocs from Simone Rocha, the 40-year-old model can usually be found in outfits not too dissimilar from the aforementioned.

© Instagram/@alexachung It's rare to see Alexa without a cardigan

More often than not, she sucessfully incorporates a knit cardigan into her day-to-day outfits in one way or another. Just last month, she layered a bright green option over a silky slip skirt and bralette combo while enjoying her Euro summer holiday.

© Getty Alexa's tonal Wimbledon outfit was chicer than chic

Prior to that, she was seen sitting courtside at Wimbledon in an unorthodox brown button-up knit and beige midi skirt look, breaking the dress code in the chicest way possible.

If you’re like us and are struggling to come to terms with the crisp weather, we suggest you take style cues from one of the fashion world's most notable names and invest in a button-up cardigan of your own.

After all, Alexa has proved just how versatile they can be.