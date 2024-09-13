Harry Styles makes surprise appearance at London Fashion Week

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The one and only Harry Styles delighted the fashion set on Friday, instantly improving their fashion week with a surprise appearance at S.S. Daley’s spring/summer runway show.

The 30-year-old took his place on the designer's front row alongside Anna Wintour and Hamish Bowles, causing quite a stir among fellow showgoers.

The singer wore a navy shirt that was embellished with a cluster of embroidered white berries on the left lapel, paired with the brand’s ever-popular 'Cochrane Vest' and co-ordinating navy trousers.

© Getty Hamish Bowles, Anna Wintour and Harry Styles attended the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week

Debuting a fresh, 80s-inspired mullet, Harry merged Daley’s signature country-chic aesthetic with punkish attitude, making for a highly alluring fashion week appearance indeed.

Harry has been a long-standing champion of Daley’s designs. In 2020, the singer wore a slew of S.S. Daley outfits while shooting his Golden video, which he and his stylist Harry Lambert approached the British designer to craft specially.

© Getty The singer has been a long-term supporter of the award-winning label

The duo’s partnership is marked by a shared appreciation for avant-garde fashion and a commitment to pushing creative boundaries. The synergy between the Watermelon Sugar singer’s personal flair and Daley's distinctive, farmer-inspired designs has created a simmering buzz among fashion circles, highlighting their mutual respect and artisan aesthetic alignment.

It’s been quite the week for man-of-the-moment Steven Stokey-Daley. On Thursday morning, the designer was awarded the The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Royal Academy, which was given to him by the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Speaking to H! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon, the designer said: "It’s a huge honour to join the amazing, talented design designers who have won it previously. I think this year is a tough year for London and in this moment I feel very grateful. We’re also about to enter London Fashion Week where London will prove its resilience."