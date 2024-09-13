Princess Beatrice's polka dot dress is 2024's chicest fashion trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



At the helm of creative consultant and socialite-favourite fashion stylist Olivia Buckingham, Princess Beatrice of York's wardrobe has become a hub of trending accessories, It-girl-approved separates and fashion-forward midi dresses.

In her latest 50s-vintage meets 2024 cool-girl look, Beatrice tried her hand at the controversial polka dot trend, which has been a firm fashion favourite in 2024.

Princess Eugenie's sister attended the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which raises money for good causes, in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11.

© Getty Princess Beatrice stunned in a monochromatic polka dot look

She stunned in a monochromatic look featuring a black and white polka dot midi dress from Crida Milano, layered with a boxy cropped Chanel-esque jacket from Zara. She accessorised with an Anya Hindmarch black clutch bag and patent black LK Bennett court heels.

"Polka dots are endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle," H! Fashion's Tania Leslau explained in her Chic Critique column, "Yet, there’s no denying they present a make-or-break sartorial situation. Worn well, and the timeless print can serve up sophistication by the bucket load. Worn badly and you run the risk of looking disastrously cheugy."

© Getty She perfected layering polka dots for the autumn/winter season

"The past few years have witnessed a resurgence of polka dots. Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection co-designed by Dua Lipa married twee spots with Y2K butterflies. Saint Laurent infused its rock ‘n’ roll moodboard with tulle swathes of all-over discs, tickling the fancy of Lila Moss. Dolce & Gabbana rehashed its signature spotted print for SS24, transforming the once-dud dot into a sultry picture of romance via transparent designs and ethereal silhouettes. Miu Miu’s sheer pieces, debuted by Mia Goth, held Gen Z in a polka choke. Polka dots went from Fifties prom to pined after."

Beatrice's stunning look oozed French chic, and her jacket took the dress to new levels of sophistication. The ultimate elevated transitional outfit for autumn/winter 2024.