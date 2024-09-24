Romeo Beckham recreates dad David's iconic 90s fashion moment

Ahead of Victoria's highly-anticipated SS25 show, the Beckhams are gearing up for a very busy Paris Fashion Week indeed.

On Monday, the fashion designer was seen mapping the Parisian streets alongside her middle son Romeo. The recently retired footballer, who stepped back from the sport to focus on a career in fashion like his mother, served up a nostalgic, street style look plucked straight from his father’s famed fashion archive.

The 22-year-old wore an XL baggy T-shirt complete with a graphic frontal print, layered over a long sleeve number in true freshers style. He paired the duo with some oversized, dark-wash blue jeans and a pair of classic black and white Chucks, while slinging a mocha-hued, printed Goyard backpack with navy accents over his shoulders.

© Getty Romeo was spotted in mapping the streets of Paris

The pièce de résistance? A pair of black rave shades in a skinny cut that emulated dad David’s iconic Nineties style.

The former footballer owned a plethora of skinny shades, worn throughout the late 1990s and early Aughts. The divisive sunglasses became synonymous with of-the-era male sex symbols, most famously Brad Pitt and Heath Ledger.

© Getty David Beckham, 2001 © Getty Brad Pitt, 1995

It seems that Romeo is broadening his sartorial palette. Alongside younger brother Cruz, the middle Beckham has an outward appreciation for Justin Bieber’s fashion sense, emulating his oversized silhouettes and classic streetwear staples whenever and wherever possible.

Victoria complemented her son’s attire in a black, lace-trimmed midi skirt and a coordinating long-sleeve, featuring a ruffled V-neck and a deconstructed, hole-clad finish across the elbows. A pair of scarlett red heels added a bolt of colour to her autumnal ensemble.

Following in his parent’s fashionable footsteps, Romeo has immersed himself in the industry. As a child, he modelled for Burberry, appearing in the 2013 holiday campaign, directed by Christopher Bailey and in turn, forming a long-standing relationship with the British heritage brand.

He is frequently spotted at fashion events such as London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards.