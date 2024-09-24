Emily Ratajkowski is taking 'Brat girl' into autumn 2024

Thought the President of Bratcore herself Charli XCX declared at the beginning of this month: "Goodbye forever brat summer" (and then rebuked her own claim), Emily Ratajkowski is refusing to let it die so soon.

The model, author and HighLow with EmRata podcast host is known for going against the grain with her outfit choices, and this time she's defying her friend and founder of the trend by continuing to don Brat girl attire.

In a post on her Instagram stories with her 29.7m followers she posed in a boomerang (are we about to see a resurgence of the 2017-approved posting style?) wearing a white t-shirt that read 'Brat' in bold black letters.

She wore the piece to see Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and Addison Rae live in concert.

What is Bratcore, you may ask? In case you've been either living under a rock during the summer or too busy asking up the sun to spend time on social media, Brat is the title of Charli's latest album, which brought us the global sensation tracks Apple, 365 and Guess.

With this came an entire sartorial movement, with fashion lovers and Charli fans alike embracing their inner rebel.

"The Brat aesthetic slots neatly into Charli’s own image," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "The ultimate femme fatale, the singer has a penchant for vampiric looks, replete with leather detailing, sculptural silhouettes, deconstructed knits and utilitarian features from buckles to belts. Think Mugler, Rick Owens, Ann Demeulemeester and Courrèges."

In a video she shared on TikTok, Charli explained the trend as "You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat."

On September 2nd, she took to her social media pages to declare the end of Brat summer. On her Instagram account, she shared a carousel of videos soundtracked to Brat songs alongside the declaration.

But shortly after teasing her loyal followers about the death of the phenomenon, she teased a new album release saying "Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat - Out oct 11."

Is the trend really over? Though we'll find out in October, Emily Ratajkowski is determined that it isn't.