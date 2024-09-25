Simone Ashley's mini dress just redfined animal print for Autumn 2024

Simone Ashley is the talk of the town right now after she made her catwalk debut for L'Oreal Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Sex Education and Bridgerton actress has risen to the fashion ranks since her appearance in both of the hit Netflix shows, becoming one of Britain's most prolific It-girls of the moment.

Whilst all eyes were on the stunning asymmetrical metallic maxi dress that she wore on the catwalk on Monday, the 29-year-old has now shown fans the outfit she wore on the runway for the rehearsal before the show. And unsurprisingly, it's completely cool-girl-coded and bang on trend for this season.

© Instagram/@simoneashley Simone shared a video of her in Paris priod to the show on her Instagram stories © Instagram/@simoneashley She wore a piece from David Koma's Rersort 2025 collection

Simone stepped out in a belted animal print mini dress featuring a medley of Zebra stripes and abstract prints, in naturistic woodland tones.

Her piece from David Koma's Resort 2025 show featured a sleeveless design, a press stud fastening design and pockets at the chest and the skirt, giving it a utilitarian feel whilst remaining effortlessly chic.

© Instagram/@simoneashley Simone getting ready for the L'Oreal Paris show

She paired the look with black mules and a pair of dainty pearl drop earrings.

Whilst animal print has been back at the top of fashion agendas over the last few seasons in all its glory, fashionistas are putting an elevated and abstract spin on the look for this autumn/winter, making the iconic design chicer than it has ever been before.

Maya Jama is another It-Brit who has taken the trend and turned it on its head recently. She stunned in a silk, spaghetti strap maxi dress from Roberto Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2000 collection - a dress worn by Cindy Crawford on the runway. The piece, which is currently on resale via Vestiaire Collective for £4000, oozed cool-girl sophistication from head to toe, featuring a scoop neck, a marble design, and a statement tiger printed on the front.

Get your wild side ready for this season, because animal print is bolder and better than ever.