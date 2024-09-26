Rita Ora's dazzling crystal-encrusted gown is perfect for party season

Fashion fans can finally sigh a breath of relief because our main fashion inspiration muse is back from her holiday and straight back into serving sartorial looks.

After a few weeks spent sunning herself, with a brief intermission to join her husband at the Emmy Awards last week, Rita Ora is officially back to work, revealing to her 16.2m Instagram followers that "The Masked Singer Season 12 is HERE."

To celebrate the first episode of the new season, Rita unsurprisingly decided to go all out for the occasion, dressing to impress in a statement black one-shoulder gown.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita wore the glamorous gown on episode one of The Masked Singer US season 12

The glamorous gown in question was far from just a simple slip dress. Opting for a sold-out Crystal Feather One Shoulder Gown from London-based designer David Koma, Rita twinkled under the studio lights like a disco ball.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's stack of diamond rings is seriously impressive

As we all know, the singer-songwriter is never one to skimp on accessories. She styled her designer gown with a stack of diamond rings on each finger and a pair of oversized statement-tiered diamond-encrusted earrings.

Before getting to work as one of the show hosts, Rita layered a zip-up jacket adorned with hundreds (if not thousands) of shining silver dimantés.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's shimmery silver eye look is perfect for party season

For glam, the TypeBea founder and wife of New Zealand film director Taika Waititi matched the energy of her ensemble, landing on a vibrant silver eyeshadow look and a glossy pink-toned lip shade.

This is Rita's second season as a judge on the American version of The Masked Singer US and fashion fans can wholeheartedly say that last season brought us some of her best looks. Last season saw the Let You Love Me singer sport a variety of practically perfect party season options, including a voluminous fuschia pink tulle dress and a skin tight gold leather body con midi dress.

If the new season is anything like the last, fans of both Rita and her enviable wardrobe can expect at least 13 stylish looks, one for each of the 13 episodes.