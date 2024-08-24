Rita Ora's bizarre boots are actually perfect for Autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s safe to say that the weather for this bank holiday weekend isn’t exactly giving.

With rain and cloud forecasted for the foreseeable, it’s time to admit that summer dressing is officially on the way out and autumnal style is ready to be welcomed with open arms.

In all honesty, as a fashion lover autumn dressing is one of my favourite times of year and it seems it’s also Rita Ora’s, because who doesn’t love boot season?

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita's boots would go perfectly with a slip dress and knitted jumper

The music maven and fashion muse shared an image to her Instagram story just yesterday, highlighting her new black leather boots from Attico. In the close-up snap, Rita showed off the ''Robin'' black combat boots in calf leather which feature a flat sole and overlaid bootleg feature.

The Let You Love Me singer is no stranger to bizarre dressing, recently making a stylish case for the Little Black Dress in a full leather option complete with multiple zip features, thus her boot choice comes as no surprise to fans of her wardrobe.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita is known to wear boots both on and off stage

Boots on a whole, whether they be healed, flat biker or thigh high are a major autumn weather essential, with Rita proving on more than one occasion how to style them to perfection.

Earlier this year she styled her beloved Miu Miu 'Sienna' biker boots with a utilitarian green combat look while just a few months later she paired a set of thigh-high leather options with an oversized sweater dress for a day out and about in New York City.

© instagram / @ritaora Rita's boot collection is extensive

According to Shivani Dhillon, founder of Wardrobe Couture, "The most stylish It girls have been seen wearing them on and off the runway," with biker boots in particular being a go-to style for many as "they are a mix of quirky and tough and you’ll be able to wear them forever."

The fact of the matter is, boot season is here and if you’re not careful, the very best options will sell out before you get over the five stages of summer grief, so make like Rita and invest now before it’s too late…