Rita Ora's snake-print mini shorts and jacket styling hack is failproof

The return of the animal print trend has been one of the most influential of 2024 so far.

From the mob-wife craze to summer leopard, fashion is still going wild for the 90s-approved look, and Rita Ora has just added yet another reptile-themed outfit to our street style wishlist.

The British singer and style maven shared an Instagram video combining every cool-girlie's two favourite things: a cool-girl-approved ensemble and Disneyland.

She captioned the video: "Come to @disneyland with me. Thanks so much @disneyd23 & @disneyparks for having me, I literally felt like a kid again"

Rita wore a white and black snake-print jacket, paired with matching mini shorts. An understated white baselayer and minimal jewellery allowed her stellar two-piece to do all the talking.

The once-cheugy aesthetic made a resurgence at the end of 2023, with fashion icons from Alexa Chung to Mia Regan and the legend that is Kate Moss, wearing animal prints in all their glory.

"First introduced to the fashion world back in the early ’20s, when wealthy tastemakers wore a variety of (real) animal prints to let passers-by know that they were a part of society's elite, the printed textile quickly became one of the fashion world's most constant trends.," explains H Fashion's Features Writer Orion Scott, "100 years on from the print's first inception in the fashion world, the beloved print is doing the rounds yet again and we’re not even the slightest bit mad.



Being the trendsetter that she is, Rita's animal print journey started back in October 2023. She posed in the back of a black cab wearing thigh-high monochrome cow-print boots which she paired with a black single-breasted blazer with statement shoulder pads and a black base layer underneath. Again, her muted outfit colour palette allowed her to do all the talking.

If wearing croc-print, cow-print or any other animal aesthetic feels too daunting, take a leaf out of Rita's book and pair it with understated pieces to keep it demure.