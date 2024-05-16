Rita Ora is a golden goddess in shimmery leather bodycon dress

For celebrity style muse Rita Ora, every single event is a fashion opportunity – including the day job.

Suffice to say, the international hitmaker's place of work affords her a pretty fluid, trend-receptive dress code, hence why Rita is always dressed to the nines on the panel of The Masked Singer US.

© Instagram / @ritaora The star opted for a gold strapless dress

The Praising You singer brought her outfit A-game to the hit singing competition recently, leaning into one of the biggest colour trends of 2024.

In a series of stylish snaps shared on Instagram with her 16.1m followers, the Typebea founder looked radiant in a gold strapless dress.

The piece felt minimalist, featuring a classic figure-hugging silhouette, but distinctly glamorous, owing to the flashy gold, leather-look finish.

The warm, mesmerising metallic felt richly reminiscent of the SS24 runways, during which various designer labels leaned into lustrousness with their colour palettes.

© Getty Ralph Lauren SS24

Olympic-grade shades featured at the likes of LaPointe and Christian Siriano, with gold taking centre stage at Ralph Lauren with Christy Turlington's close.

© Instagram / @ritaora The singer wore her hair in an elegant updo

The Midas energy extended into Rita's accessory choices, consisting of chunky rings, multiple thick gold hoops in both ears and a smooth snake chain around her neck.

The beauty entrepreneur, who has recently launched her own haircare line, Typebea, opted for a smooth, bouffant updo with a beautiful, slightly retro quality. Her makeup felt suitably glam, featuring a smokey eye, a wash of shimmer over her collarbones and a glossy, neutral lip.