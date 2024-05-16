Rita Ora is a golden goddess in shimmery leather bodycon dress

For celebrity style muse Rita Ora, every single event is a fashion opportunity – including the day job.
Suffice to say, the international hitmaker's place of work affords her a pretty fluid, trend-receptive dress code, hence why Rita is always dressed to the nines on the panel of The Masked Singer US.
The Praising You singer brought her outfit A-game to the hit singing competition recently, leaning into one of the biggest colour trends of 2024.
In a series of stylish snaps shared on Instagram with her 16.1m followers, the Typebea founder looked radiant in a gold strapless dress.
MORE: Rita Ora just brought back this classic '50s housewife' hairstyle
READ: Rita Ora's 'hydro-bob' is bang on trend for spring
The piece felt minimalist, featuring a classic figure-hugging silhouette, but distinctly glamorous, owing to the flashy gold, leather-look finish.
The warm, mesmerising metallic felt richly reminiscent of the SS24 runways, during which various designer labels leaned into lustrousness with their colour palettes.
Olympic-grade shades featured at the likes of LaPointe and Christian Siriano, with gold taking centre stage at Ralph Lauren with Christy Turlington's close.
READ: Rita Ora just shared her step by step hair routine, and it's less complicated than you’d think
RELATED: ‘I don’t call it the juggle, that's what clowns do’ Rita Ora's business partner, Anna Lahey, on launching their new haircare brand
The Midas energy extended into Rita's accessory choices, consisting of chunky rings, multiple thick gold hoops in both ears and a smooth snake chain around her neck.
The beauty entrepreneur, who has recently launched her own haircare line, Typebea, opted for a smooth, bouffant updo with a beautiful, slightly retro quality. Her makeup felt suitably glam, featuring a smokey eye, a wash of shimmer over her collarbones and a glossy, neutral lip.