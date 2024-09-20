Rita Ora says big, bad, buckle boots are here to stay

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rita Ora's style file knows no bounds.

The 33-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer constantly keeps us on our toes with her style file that is as far-ranging as her voice box, from glitzy girly mini dresses to unexpected utilitarian street style looks.

One piece that is staying firmly on her agenda for the foreseeable fashion future, however, is chunky buckled boots.

She shared an Instagram story with her 16m followers, proving that the big bad bikers are here to stay for autumn/winter '24.

© Instagram/@ritaora She proved the ultilitarian chunky boot is here to stay for AW24 © Instagram/@ritaora Rita played basketball in her Miu Miu bikers

Showing off her basketball skills (is there anything she can't do?), Rita was shooting some hoops in a jumper from Madonna's world tour, baby blue mini shorts and her statement black buckle boots by Miu Miu.

Her boots are a cool-girl classic. Called the 'Sienna', they became the It-shoe of summer 2023, with tastemakers including Mia Regan, Elsa Hosk and Cindy Bruna all rocking the style in their own ways.

“The most stylish It girls have been seen wearing them on and off the runway,” Shivani Dhillon, founder of Wardrobe Couture previously told H! Fashion. It’s no surprise that requests have been flooding in for the nearly sold-out Sienna boots Shivani says, because “they are a mix of quirky and tough, you’ll be able to wear them forever.”

© Instagram/@elsahosk Elsa Hosk styled hers with an ombre leather jacket © Edward Berthelot Cindy Bruna wearing hers during PFW in October 2022

“It’s funny as Elsa Hosk and Pernille Teisbaek sent their Miu Miu requests a week apart from each other. The two ladies have impeccable style and always come to me for the hardest of finds,” she explains.

What are biker boots?



"Biker boots, also known as motorcycle boots or moto boots, are a type of footwear originally designed for motorcyclists. Over the years these boots have transformed from their initial intended functional purpose, (offering protection, comfort, and style while riding motorcycles) cool-girl fashion statement," H! Fashion's Orion Scott says.

"They are known for their distinctive utilitarian style, which often includes buckles, straps, and other decorative hardware. They come in various designs, from classic to more modern and trendy styles."

Looking to invest in some new footwear fir the new season? Make sure the classic biker boot is on your sartorial radar.