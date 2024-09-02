Rita Ora matched her tiny green bikini to her earrings and it's so 'Brat Girl Summer'

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



And just like that, we’ve officially entered autumn.

Signing off the 'Brat Girl Summer' in style was of course singer, songwriter and Typebea founder, Rita Ora.

Posting to her 16.2 million Instagram followers, Rita shared a sixteen image photo series which she captioned: "How can I put the last month in one post? Also, when could you have more than 10 photos in one post? This is very good news for me."

© Instagram/Rita Ora The star embraced Brat Girl Summer via swimwear

Included in the homage to summer 2024 was an ultra-chic itsy bitsy bikini from Rat & Boa, which, in true It-girl style, she styled with a set of matching bold hoop earrings and belly chain.

© Instagram/Rita Ora Micro bikinis have been bang on trend this summer

Opting for a slime-green Charli XCX-approved bikini, the 33-year-old showcased her toned abs while posing on the ladder of a yacht in the ocean. Because every occasion is a fashion event for the Let You Love Me singer, Rita paired her swimwear ensemble with a set of statement earrings in the same shade, a gold arm cuff bracelet, a stack of her favourite rings, her go-to crystal pendant necklace (which is from Meghan Markle's favourite jewellery brand Maya Brenner) and a beaded belly chain which she styled coolly slung around her hips.

As we all know, this summer’s most notable trend was all about being a 'Brat', an aesthetic championed by Charli XCX and her new album of the same name.

© Instagram/Rita Ora Rita is rarely seen without an incredible jewellery selection

Rita wasn’t the only A-list star sporting the trend while on holiday in a tropical paradise. Kylie Jenner also gave the green-toned bikini a whirl, opting for a metallic option from her own brand Khy while swimming in the Bahamas. Most recently, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka wore a custom-made bow-adorned Nike x Ambush look to compete in the US Open, the main colourway was of course, Brat Girl green.

Although summer might be over and out, it is highly unlikely that Rita and the rest of the fashion set are ready to hang up their sheer summer dresses, bikinis and dazzling jewellery stacks. We're sure to witness them styling each and every one for the autumnal season ahead.