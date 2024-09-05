Rita Ora's glittery golden mini dress is a true showstopper

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They say all that glitters is not gold. But this is completely untrue when it comes to the fashion maestro that is Rita Ora.

The singer and fashion designer is a sartorial force to be reckoned with, and just put the perfect dress for the upcoming party season on our radars.

The 33-year-old is packing away her cool-girl bikinis, Sienna Miller-inspired boho skirts and belts, and her quintessential sheer outfits (although we have no doubt they'll be back out to play this season), and welcoming richer colours and structured silhouettes, ready for autumn/winter.

For a Mac Cosmetics party at the illustrious Six Senses Hotel in Ibiza, Rita perfected cool-girl gilded glamour in the 'Phoenix' dress by Annie's Ibiza. The Ibiza-born label was founded by British designer Annie Doble, and it is the epitome of It-girl partywear.

© Instagram/@ionaagency Rita Ora wearing Annie's Ibiza at the Mac Cosmetics party

Rita's glorious ancient Egyptian-inspired mini - which currently retails at £1950, features embroidered abstract moons and stars, and intricate beading, crafted on a silk gold base. The structured design with a fitted bodice and A-line skirt creates a failproof flattering silhouette and makes the mini the ultimate piece for evening glamour.

The Annie's Ibiza Instagram explains the piece is: "Annie’s design inspired from Ancient Egypt. Sunburst embroidery effect made from Aluminium, Rhinestones and glass beads on a Silk Dupion Structured Base."

© Instagram/@ionaagency Her mini was the ultimate cool-girl party piece for autumn/winter

Vintage glamour combined with a sense of modern playfulness is at the heart of Annie's designs, and recent fashionistas who've worn the brand put the proof in the pudding that this label is the crème de la crème of It-girl glamour - Lila Moss, Maya Jama, Jazzy De Lisser and of course, Dakota Johnson's iconic cobweb-inspired piece for the Vogue Carnival Ball.

Contemporary and playful partywear is Rita's bread and butter, so although we've only just stepped into the new season, we can guarantee that she will be a muse for autumn/winter soirée dressing.