Rita Ora is giving 'cool-girl prom' vibes in a hot pink mini dress

When she’s not donning this season's most notable trainer silhouette in a vibrant red colourway sporting baggy jumpers and thigh-high boots in NYC you can bet your bottom dollar that Rita Ora is dressed to the nines in something seriously striking, and her recent Instagram post proved exactly that.

To celebrate the final of the Masked Singer US, which Rita is a judge on, she decided to go all out, donning a vibrant Barbie pink, open back tulle tiered mini dress with a voluminous neck ruffle.

© Instagram / @ritaora Barbie pink is clearly still trending

To accessorise her already show stopping look, Rita chose a chunky chain choker necklace, a stack of statement crystal rings and a light catching bangle bracelet.

For glam, she traded in her newly cut bouncy bob for a slick-back ponytail look with sleek extensions. She then settled on a sparkly plush pink eye look and a sultry glossy nude lip to accent her bold ensemble.

© Instagram / @ritaora This glam look is everything

Over the last few months, Rita has been serving up look after look whilst on the show. Just last week she decided to don a shimmery gold leather bodycon midi dress, whilst just a week before that she leaned into the sheer trend, sporting a crystal embellished long-sleeve dress adorned with neon yellow feather accents.

© Getty Rita's Marni Met Gala look

It’s no secret that Rita is one of those famed faces who can pull off anything. For this year’s Met Gala extravaganza, she chose to bare all in a beaded Marni dress which she wore over a nude sheer catsuit, somehow pulling it off and securing herself a spot as one of the best dressed of the night.

Fans of both the show and Rita’s risque ensembles are sad about the show coming to an end, with many fans commenting on her Instagram post “Favourite judge of all time” and “Best judge ever.” Though the show might be over, we can almost guarantee that Rita's killer wardrobe looks are not… Watch this space.