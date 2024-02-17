Loved Meghan Markle's Bottega earrings? I tried the viral Amazon pair and they look so expensive

From her smart blazers to her glam evening dresses, Meghan Markle's luxurious sense of style never fails to have us swooning, and one thing that stays consistent no matter what the Duchess wears is her gorgeous jewellery.

Chunky Mejuri rings, sentimental pendant necklaces, and statement earrings all hold a place in Meghan's jewellery box, and the latest addition to her collection is a pair of gold Bottega drop earrings.

© Sussex.com Meghan was spotted wearing the Bottega earrings during her Canada visit

Instagram user @meghansclosetchronicles reported that the Duchess of Sussex debuted her designer earrings during her Canada trip on 14 February, when she attended the First Nations of Western ahead of the Invictus Games alongside Prince Harry.

Meghan wore a Doen 'Kensington' black coat which featured a tailored fit and gold buttons, paired with a Christian Dior shirt and Anine Bing slack shoes – completing the look with the £860/$1,300 designer earrings.

© Mark Cuthbert Meghan has previously worn the Bottega Veneta chain hoop earrings

While the Duchess' earrings were undoubtedly the real deal, an almost identical pair from Amazon previously went viral on TikTok for looking just like the Bottega pair – and they're currently reduced by 33%.

Retailing at £9.99 / $11.03, the Amazon lookalikes feature the exact same teardrop design, with gold plating and a clasp closing. They're available in gold and silver and they come in two sizes – and as someone who was inspired to buy the earrings when they first went viral – I can confirm that they look far more expensive than they are.

I bought the gold version of the Amazon earrings, after they were trending all over TikTok for looking designer. As I tend to stick to small gold hoops, I was on the hunt for a pair that had more of a statement feel to elevate my evening outfits, and the £10 pair did just that.

© Sophie Bates The Amazon earrings are perfect for dressing up any look

Despite being larger than the earrings I'm used to, they didn't feel heavy on my ears at all. The clasp is secure to prevent them from weighing down or falling out, and I particularly love wearing them when I have my hair up to add an extra something to the look. For the price, I was also pleasantly surprised when they arrived in a cute gift box, which would also be great for keeping them safe when travelling.

Obviously, a gold-plated pair of earrings will never be as high in quality as a fancy designer pair, and while my earrings are yet to show any signs of tarnish, there is a good chance that they could over time. That being said, as they are on the larger side, I definitely won't be sleeping or showering in them as they're more of a statement style, which will of course maintain their high quality for longer.

© Getty The Bottega drop earrings have been worn by so many celebs and influencers

While the earrings are perfect for pairing with dresses and evening wear, I still love to wear them with everyday looks to feel more put-together, including with jeans and knitwear, or with blazers for work.

The affordable earrings have received hundreds of positive reviews across Amazon and TikTok, with plenty of reviewers commenting on their quality, affordability, and style.

One Amazon shopper wrote: "Much much better quality than expected, really dress up an outfit, great buy. Don’t feel or look cheap!"

Another said: "Surprisingly light given their size, these earrings are on-trend, look great and come in good packaging. Very pleased with my order."

If you want a pair of high-end designer earrings that you will keep for a lifetime, then Meghan's pair may be worth considering if they're in your budget. However, I think that Amazon's pair is perfect if you're looking for a statement pair of earrings that won't break the bank, will elevate your outfits, and will look far more expensive than they are.