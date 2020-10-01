Meghan Markle's new £1000 necklace represents 'family love and strength'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex loves sentimental jewellery with meaning, and her latest buy is just that!

Meghan appeared during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday evening, and fans quickly spotted her new necklace – though many couldn't figure out where it was from.

MORE: Kate Middleton breaks the internet with her £35 linen shirt

It's since been confirmed that the Duchess was wearing a new 'family lock' necklace from New York designer Jennifer Fisher, and it has a beautiful message behind it.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan wears her padlock necklace while speaking about 'humane tech'

The brand shared an image on Wednesday, captioning it: "Meghan Markle In Her JF Small Family Gothic Lock On 17” Small Link Chain."

Meghan's pretty lock pendant costs £904 and can be customised to feature the initials of family members – though it's not yet known whether she chose to add that option.

Meghan's padlock pendant can be customised with family initials

Its description reads: "Represent your initials, children, or loved ones with up to 4 inset gothic letters of your choice. The lock symbolises strength and love that lasts an eternity.

The Duchess also added the brand's small link chain, which costs £275.

She spoke at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit

Some fans had initially believed that Meghan was wearing her Edge of Ember 'Kismet' charm necklace, which features a sweet lucky charm on it.

If Meghan's latest look is out of your budget, we've found plenty of more affordable options to get the royal look for less!

Delicate padlock necklace, from £18, Etsy

Joy Dravecky lock necklace, £76, Revolve

Padlock necklace, £6, ASOS

Meghan sent a powerful message of kindness with her latest appearance, which she no doubt also chose to reflect in her meaningful necklace.

MORE: Royal ladies in daring leathers! See Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and more

During the conversation, Meghan agreed that a "key piece of the puzzle" is for individuals to not give into the noise of social media and to choose not to share negative social media posts further if they want to make a difference.

She added that global reach can also propel negativity online, saying: "When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling… You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. It’s really that simple."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.