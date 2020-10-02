Meghan Markle's asymmetric knit has a special story behind it The Duchess wore Victor Glemaud for her recent appearance

The Duchess of Sussex appeared for a rare joint interview with her husband Prince Harry with the Evening Standard on Thursday to mark the beginning of Black History Month.

And Meghan, who often makes thoughtful fashion choices to promote the causes she cares about, chose to champion Haitian designer Victor Glemaud with her outfit - wearing a beautiful asymmetric knit from the brand.

Victor's website states that he designs for "all people, genders, races, sizes and personalities, marrying comfort and style".

WATCH: Meghan stuns in Victor Glemaud for important interview

The fashion designer also founded In the Blk, a professional network dedicated to helping black designers and other creatives in the fashion industry to achieve economic independence.

As ever, the Duchess' outfit garnered a reaction from royal fans – many of whom immediately recognised the meaning behind her choice.

One wrote on Twitter: "I'm just glad the Duke and Duchess of Sussex keep championing for equality and social justice (while looking amazingly beautiful!)," while another added on Instagram: "Major! She looks amazing in VG!"

Meghan's latest choice is the 'Slash long-sleeved top' from the brand, which costs £290 ($375) and is currently available to pre-order. She teamed it with a pair of tan leather trousers – a staple she is clearly loving at the moment.

Other famous fans of Victor Glemaud include Ashley Graham

Victor Glemaud shared a sweet clip from the interview on his own Instagram page, writing: "The Duchess of Sussex wears #victorGLEMAUD in honor of Black History Month in the UK. Thank you for choosing me for this very special moment."

During the video interview from the royal couple's Santa Barbara home, Harry spoke of his own "awakening" to issues faced by BAME communities.

Harry and Meghan spoke to mark Black History Month

"We as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people," he said.