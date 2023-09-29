Hailey Bieber showed off the easiest way to wear chocolate brown this season

Hailey Bieber’s exquisite Paris Fashion Week looks just keep on coming.

The beauty entrepreneur hosted a party to celebrate the launch of Rhode’s new Peptide Lip Tints and showed off the easiest way to make chocolate brown (AKA autumn’s hottest hue) Parisian party-worthy.

Her star-studded soirée was attended by the likes of Kendall Jenner - who hours before closed the Schiaparelli show, Justine Skye, Aimee Song, Shanina Shaik, Lori Harvey and Jasmine Tookes.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hailey hosted a Rhode event in Paris during fashion week

Justin Bieber’s wife stepped out wearing a bodycon mini dress with an ultra-wide scooped neckline, paired with the chicest tan-coloured slingbacks that are immediately going on our wishlist.

Proving the power of minimalism (hello, quiet luxury), Hailey’s patternless dress simply paired with It-girl slingbacks looked polished and elevated.

Right now the 26-year-old is on a coffee-hued clothing streak to match the new ‘espresso’ hue of her lip tints. Yesterday she shared an image on Instagram wearing the ‘Logo Neoprene Dress’ from Chanel in a warm chocolate brown shade and gave it an off-duty finish by pairing it with chunky dad trainers.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin She wore the chicest brown mini dress and slingbacks combo

Brown also happens to be the new black for this autumn/winter season as recently proven by Jennifer Lawrence, Poppy Delevigne and the sartorial maestros during Milan Fashion Week.

Hailey appears to have a sixth sense for releasing flavoured products that just happen to match the colour of the moment (e.g. strawberry girl summer and balletcore). Her new lip tints come in the shades 'ribbon' (which she's already dressed for), 'espresso', 'raspberry jelly' and 'toast'. Are we in for a slew of plum and caramel-hued outfits? We hope so...