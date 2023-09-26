Hailey Bieber just tried the Alexa Chung-approved socks and ballet flats trend

The Rhode founder and wife of Justin Bieber put the chicest spin on balletcore during Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber works hard, but her trusty white socks and black shoe combos work even harder.

The 26-year-old beauty entrepreneur, fashion icon and wife of Justin Bieber is proving time and time again that pairing bright white socks with loafers, trainers and even fisherman sandals is 2023’s coolest way to style flat footwear.

In the most élégante street style look of Paris Fashion Week so far, Hailey put her own spin on balletcore and tried out a ballet flats styling hack approved by Alexa Chung.

© Instagram Hailey shared images of her uber feminine outfit on Instagram

Hailey stepped out in the French capital wearing a baby pink off-the-shoulder mini dress boasting the chicest, structured tiered hem from Tory Burch’s SS24 collection, which put a contemporary twist on the classic tutu silhouette.

She paired the look with the ‘Boheme Ballerinas’ from It-girl 'quiet luxury' label The Row, and her beloved bright white socks.

Ballerina shoes have completely dominated the fashion set this year with fashionistas from Kylie Jenner to Rita Ora wearing the cheugy flats for every occasion.

© Instagram Hailey wore a pink dress from Tory Burch with The Row flats

But it appears Hailey and Alexa Chung are on the same wavelength when styling up the shoe for winter, as last week Alexa wore the most incredible transitional weather outfit, paired with black ballet flats and black socks.

Balletcore has been at the top of Hailey's style agenda ever since she released Rhode's new Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Ribbon last week - a girly, glossy candyfloss pink hue. To promote the product she wore a black turtleneck jumper with classic satin pink ballet flats and... you guessed it - blindingly white socks.

Though Hailey is adamant about not straying away from white, it’s clear that layering ballet shoes with socks is a winter layering hack that is cool-girl approved.