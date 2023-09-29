14 chic trench coat outfits to recreate this season

A quality trench coat will last a lifetime – a worthy investment for capsule wardrobe curators.

With military origins, the style has had a lasting impact on the fashion world.

Crafted from waterproof, durable fabric, developed as an alternative to the heavier weight serge greatcoat, the trench is an outerwear must-have for reasons that span far beyond mere functionality.

The traditional trench design is infinitely versatile. A forgiving beige hue, double-breasted buttons, non-disruptive epaulettes and a waist-cinching belt make for an extremely forgiving medley.

© Getty Italian actress Sophia Loren wore the classic piece in the 1958 picture 'The Key'

The easy-breezy open trench can be used to add polish to an otherwise casual 'fit, whereas wearing it belted as the focal point creates shape, oozing glamour à la silver screen stars Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn.

The trench is pleasingly multifaceted, and modern iterations offer trend-focused alternatives – think cropped fits, glossy leather finishes and patterned inserts.

Hello! Fashion shares how to style a trench coat this season:

With a crochet skirt

© Getty Paris Fashion Week SS23

Style advice

A trench is a great way to bridge the gap between the seasons. Lightweight and forgiving, pair it with crochet, a traditionally summery trend, to get some extra wear out of your holiday favourites.

With a crop top

© Getty Paris Fashion Week SS23

Style advice

By nature, the trench exudes polish. Infuse your look with cool-girl appeal by styling yours alongside a midriff-baring crop top and sporty trousers.

With a vibrant pattern

© Getty Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23

Style advice

The joy of the modern trench is that there are zero colour rules. Bypass beige in favour of a vivid primary – red is the runway's shade du jour right now – and layer it over an equally bold patterned knit.

With a maxi skort

© Getty London Fashion Week AW23

Style advice

Wearing your trench open feels relaxed, but you needn't scrimp on silhouette. Opt for a high-waisted piece with a focal point belt to add shape – this skort feels fresh and interesting.

With paperbag jeans

© Getty Paris Fashion Week AW23

Style advice

The magic of a trench lies in the fact that it is super versatile. Complement baggy jeans with a slouchy version featuring raw edges.

With neutral separates

© Getty London Fashion Week AW23

Style advice

Boxy and polished, this look presents a masterclass in transitional layering. Style your trench over a collared jacket and a polo knit for a sense of depth.

With jeans and heels

© Getty Look out for a trench with interesting detailing

Style advice

A trench with a standout detail such as an oversized collar or colour accents can become your outfit's focal point. Style it with understated straight-leg jeans and heels to allow your outerwear to take centre stage.

With a tailored waistcoat

© Getty Consider styling your trench with an of-the-moment waistcoat

Style advice

The tailored waistcoat took this summer by storm, and as we ease into autumn you can keep yours in rotation by layering it under your go-to trench.

With preppy pieces

© Getty The trench is a favourite among the street style set

Style advice

Embrace your inner preppy and style your trench with a crisp blue shirt and an off-white knit. For maximum easy-breezy vibes, opt for linen trousers and leather loafers.

With a statement necklace

© Getty Infuse your look with a dash of vintage elegance via a pearl necklace

Style advice

Dial up your trench when the occasion demands with luxe-looking accessories. Indulge in the ubiquitous pearlcore trend or consider a chunky gold chain.

With colour accents

© Getty Copenhagen Fashion Week SS24

Style advice

Consider bold-hued accessories to give your trench outfit a splash of playfulness. We love this beltless version with pops of red.

With wide-leg trousers

© Getty Copenhagen Fashion Week SS24

Style advice

Consider a trench in chocolate brown as an alternative to the classic beige. Ooze casual cool with wide-leg trousers and platform trainers.

With cool-girl boxers

© Getty Copenhagen Fashion Week SS24

Style advice

Slightly optimistic with this look as we head into autumn, but the point still stands. Boxer shorts + loafers + trench = a match made in style heaven.

With textured mini skirt

© Getty Copenhagen Fashion Week SS24

Style advice

Stripes and argyle are timeless, but add a sense of dimension (and warmth, for that matter) to your trench 'fit via a quilted mini skirt.