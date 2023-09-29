14 chic trench coat outfits to recreate this season

A quality trench coat will last a lifetime – a worthy investment for capsule wardrobe curators.
With military origins, the style has had a lasting impact on the fashion world.
Crafted from waterproof, durable fabric, developed as an alternative to the heavier weight serge greatcoat, the trench is an outerwear must-have for reasons that span far beyond mere functionality.
The traditional trench design is infinitely versatile. A forgiving beige hue, double-breasted buttons, non-disruptive epaulettes and a waist-cinching belt make for an extremely forgiving medley.
READ: The trench coat: a brief history of the outerwear icon
MORE: The 10 best autumn coats to refresh your outerwear game
The easy-breezy open trench can be used to add polish to an otherwise casual 'fit, whereas wearing it belted as the focal point creates shape, oozing glamour à la silver screen stars Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn.
The trench is pleasingly multifaceted, and modern iterations offer trend-focused alternatives – think cropped fits, glossy leather finishes and patterned inserts.
READ: Best bomber jackets: 11 styles to amp up your outerwear collection
MORE: Autumn dress trends to have on your radar for AW23
Hello! Fashion shares how to style a trench coat this season:
With a crochet skirt
Style advice
A trench is a great way to bridge the gap between the seasons. Lightweight and forgiving, pair it with crochet, a traditionally summery trend, to get some extra wear out of your holiday favourites.
With a crop top
Style advice
By nature, the trench exudes polish. Infuse your look with cool-girl appeal by styling yours alongside a midriff-baring crop top and sporty trousers.
With a vibrant pattern
Style advice
The joy of the modern trench is that there are zero colour rules. Bypass beige in favour of a vivid primary – red is the runway's shade du jour right now – and layer it over an equally bold patterned knit.
With a maxi skort
Style advice
Wearing your trench open feels relaxed, but you needn't scrimp on silhouette. Opt for a high-waisted piece with a focal point belt to add shape – this skort feels fresh and interesting.
With paperbag jeans
Style advice
The magic of a trench lies in the fact that it is super versatile. Complement baggy jeans with a slouchy version featuring raw edges.
With neutral separates
Style advice
Boxy and polished, this look presents a masterclass in transitional layering. Style your trench over a collared jacket and a polo knit for a sense of depth.
With jeans and heels
Style advice
A trench with a standout detail such as an oversized collar or colour accents can become your outfit's focal point. Style it with understated straight-leg jeans and heels to allow your outerwear to take centre stage.
With a tailored waistcoat
Style advice
The tailored waistcoat took this summer by storm, and as we ease into autumn you can keep yours in rotation by layering it under your go-to trench.
With preppy pieces
Style advice
Embrace your inner preppy and style your trench with a crisp blue shirt and an off-white knit. For maximum easy-breezy vibes, opt for linen trousers and leather loafers.
With a statement necklace
Style advice
Dial up your trench when the occasion demands with luxe-looking accessories. Indulge in the ubiquitous pearlcore trend or consider a chunky gold chain.
With colour accents
Style advice
Consider bold-hued accessories to give your trench outfit a splash of playfulness. We love this beltless version with pops of red.
With wide-leg trousers
Style advice
Consider a trench in chocolate brown as an alternative to the classic beige. Ooze casual cool with wide-leg trousers and platform trainers.
With cool-girl boxers
Style advice
Slightly optimistic with this look as we head into autumn, but the point still stands. Boxer shorts + loafers + trench = a match made in style heaven.
With textured mini skirt
Style advice
Stripes and argyle are timeless, but add a sense of dimension (and warmth, for that matter) to your trench 'fit via a quilted mini skirt.