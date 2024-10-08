Cruz Beckham’s opinion-splitting suede shoes are surprisingly chic

As the offspring of fashion royalty, Cruz Beckham has no excuse not to pull out all the sartorial stops.

At the ripe age of 19, the blossoming musician has already curated a stunning style CV, sporting brands such as Kenzo and Dior to his mother’s eponymous fashion house.

Earlier this week, the youngest Beckham son once again played his hand at cutting-edge menswear, styling a straight-cut denim jacket with pocket and zip-down detailing with some oversized black trousers.

© Instagram/@cruzbeckham Cruz tried his hand at low-key street style in moccasins

Cruz rounded off the streetwear look with a simple black beanie and a pair of sand-toned suede moccasins. The divisive shoe, beloved for their hipster charm and simultaneously shunned for their anti-chic style, have become hot property among style-savvy dressers. Typically those located within the London Boroughs of Hackney and Southwark.

© Getty Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie are a highly fashionable pair

A design previously championed by David Beckham himself, moccasins have a rich history dating back thousands of years and are among the earliest forms of footwear. Indigenous peoples across North America originally crafted these soft leather shoes, typically from deer, moose, or buffalo hides. The shoes were traditionally designed for flexibility, comfort, and to provide a quiet step while hunting or moving through the wilderness.

Today, however, they are seen as an edgy slip-on for those in the know. Cruz being the prime example.

The singer and his new girlfriend Jackie Apostel have been front and centre of media attention in the past weeks. The loved-up duo, who were first linked in April this year, were seen walking hand-in-hand in Paris before they both took a coveted FROW seat at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week SS25 runway show.

28-year-old Jackie has slotted neatly into the Beckham circle, making several stylish appearances alongside the family this season. Front rows and fashion weeks very much included, naturally.