Cruz Beckham, 19, walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Jackie, 28, as she wears Victoria Beckham's dress

Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend Jackie Apostel appears to have been embraced by the Beckham family with open arms.

This weekend, David and Victoria Beckham's son, 19, stepped into the limelight with his German-Brazilian girlfriend Jackie, 28, in Paris.

The loved-up duo, who were first linked in April this year, were seen walking hand-in-hand through the romantic French capital before they both took a coveted Front Row seat at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week SS25 runway show.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Jackie and Cruz sat on the Front Row at Victoria's runway show

While it was previously reported Jackie was 18, HELLO! can reveal the songwriter, who was formerly a member of Brazilian girl band Schutz, is nine years her boyfriend's senior.

In an Instagram post introducing the members of Schutz shared to Instagram in 2022, Jackie is introduced as being 26 years old, making her 28 now. The star will turn 29 on 18 October.

Jackie appeared to slot seamlessly into the Beckham family's fashionable agenda, with Victoria gifting her son's girlfriend a beautiful bridal-white dress to grace the front row of her runway show with.

© Instagram / @jackie.apostel Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie wore a Victoria Beckham dress

"The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham," Jackie penned on social media. Her striking slip dress boasted a fluid white skirt and billowing train, a backless cut and elegant black piping - a signature of the Victoria Beckham brand.

The vocalist and songwriter wore her tumbling brunette hair in a messy updo, letting face-framing bangs curl around her face.

© Instagram / jackie.apostel Jackie looked beautiful in Paris

VB mentioned her son's girlfriend in her Instagram Story, tagging Jackie and adding her signature sign off "kisses".

Later, the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand as they left their hotel in Paris. A stylish Jackie went bold with her evening wear, slipping into suede shorts, towering heels, a black bralette and a long leather trench coat.

© Neil Mockford Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel during the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Jackie's official Spotify channel explains: "Jackie Apostel is a Brazilian/ German writer and producer. For some time she used to release songs as an artist, to get them heard and open doors for what she really wanted to do, which was craft songs behind the scenes and “give them a life bigger than what she could ever offer”.

© Getty Cruz split from his long-term girlfriend Tana Holding in October last year

The previously released songs have now been taken down, giving them the opportunity to be re-released by big names. A novel songwriting strategy.

"She now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks. Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."