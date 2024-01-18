Secretarycore: TikTok's latest fashion trend is the most bizarre one yet

We’re only 18 days into the New Year and I already can’t keep up with the amount of new fashion trends the world is coining.

Earlier this week we welcomed the ‘mob wife’ aesthetic, the week before chunky aviator sunnies were doing the rounds and now there’s a new trend on the rise that both Bella Hadid and Julia Fox are responsible for.

© Gotham It's giving "i know how to use the photocopier"



It's with hesitant open arms, we welcome the ‘Officecore’ or 'Secretarycore' trend. Basically, all you need to achieve this snarky corporate look is a pair of prescription or transparent glass opticals, the skinner and more ‘90s inspired the better.

For a while now (before her IG hiatus) Miss Bella Hadid has been trying to "make sleazy secretary happen." Back in October of last year the model and founder of non-alcoholic drink brand Kin sported a pair of teeny tiny specs to celebrate her birthday. Since then Bella has been spotted on the streets of NYC donning a variety of secretary-inspired specs, paired with traditional office attire, including a form-fitting button-up blouse with an office-inappropriate amount of buttons actually done up.

© Instagram / @juliafox I think the scientific term for this look is weird girl-core meets sleazy secretary. Correct me if I'm wrong.

Julia Fox, who is known for her wild sense of style (the Princess Diana corset pops to mind) is also a fan of the trend, I would even go as far as to say she invented it. In mid-November of last year, the Uncut Gems muse posted on her ‘gram sporting a pair of sultry specs, a halterneck tie top and bleached eyebrows.

© Instagram / @billieeilish Billie Eilish kicked off the trend on the Oscars red carpet late last year

It was only a matter of time before the TikTok natives embodied the trend for themselves, with the hashtags for ‘Secretarycore’ and ‘Officecore’ already on the rise. Most of the videos feature creators leaning right into the trend, sporting stereotypical office outfits with sensible pumps and receptionist-coded specs.

So, whether you need them to see street signs in the distance or are just embracing the trend for the bit, a pair of skinny opticals are all you need to get a seat at the TikTok girly table this season.