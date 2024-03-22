Did Rita Ora just bring back the unitard for spring?

Time and time again Rita Ora has proved that she’s a stylistic fashion mogul to be reckoned with, even whilst en route to a pilates class, an infrared sauna sesh or to ride backseat in an Uber (if you’re an avid Insta follower of Rita’s you’ll understand.)

It’s common knowledge that Rita spends half of her time relaxing in New Zealand with her husband Taika, which means she’s traded in her sheer gowns, tiny fashion week bikinis and crystal mesh ensembles for a more casual capsule wardrobe of jeans, graphic tees and most recently, spandex unitards.

© Instagram / @ritaora The smile says it all

While quite literally everything Rita wears goes to the top of our shopping wishlists, it's her latest low-back workout unitard that we’re specifically lusting over for spring.

The award-winning songstress posted a high-energy video of herself dancing to her Instagram earlier this morning, donning a lilac-hued unitard, slouchy white socks, a pair of brightly coloured trainers and a cap embroidered with the word ‘Negroni’ on the front.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita's space-inspired unitard

Rita is a known lover of a Jane Fonda-esque ensemble, often sharing images of her beloved metallic silver option with her 16.1m Instagram followers.

Unitards as a whole were made popular back in the early 1980s, donned by both male and female athletes, dancers, acrobats and actors. Now, it seems the unitard is making a resurgence once again, fuelled by the likes of the wildly popular ballet core trend and TikTok yoga fanatics.

© Getty Hailey Bieber has also been known to love a short unitard option

If you’ve ever sported a unitard yourself, you’ll understand why Rita loves the style so much. Comfortable, flattering and most importantly embodies the ‘one and done’ fashion rule, taking the guesswork out of trying to style a full ‘fit.

If Rita’s lilac low-back look is anything to go by, I will be first in line to sign a petition to bring them back for spring 2024.