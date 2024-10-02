Hailey Bieber pays homage to her son Jack with $25,000 statement necklace

The world's most stylish new mother just added yet another decadent diamond to her existing opulent jewellery collection, this time with a wholesome touch.

To celebrate her newborn son Jack Blues Bieber being earthside for just over a month, Hailey Bieber enlisted her go-to jewellery designer Alex Moss to create her a personalised memento to mark the occasion.

© Instagram/@haileybieber The Rhode founder added the new necklace to her existing diamond stack

In her first instagram post since giving birth, Hailey shared a series of stylised snaps with her 53.5m Instagram followers, captioning the post "It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom." Included in the 13 image series was a close up of her new diamond adornment, sitting pretty around her neck next to her beloved bubble ‘B’ necklace which went viral last year.

© Instagram/@haileybieber The new bling is a serious statement piece

The new necklace, which is designed by the same genius who made her 'B' option features the letters 'jjb' in lowercase letters, the initials of her first born with her husband Justin Bieber and is made with 4 carats worth of pavé set natural white diamonds.

Leading diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have estimated the new necklace to be worth a pretty penny, calculating it to be worth around $25,000 (£18,806.) Zack Stone from Steven Stone mentioned; "This isn’t Hailey’s first foray into bubble jewellery; she sparked a trend last summer with a striking ‘B’ initial pendant designed by Alex Moss. Likely a nod to the celebrity couple's shared surname, we valued the striking piece at $50,000. Also by Alex Moss, Hailey’s new piece isn’t as substantial in size, thus, I’d estimate it to be worth the lesser price of $25,000."

© Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey's 'MOM' ring was a present from Justin

He then continued on to explain that: "Hailey and Justin have a penchant for pieces that carry personal meaning. Hailey first embraced her new role as a mother with a beautifully crafted 14ct gold ring shaped like the word “Mom.” Set with .21 carats of diamonds, the exquisite piece is available on the Isa Grutman Jewelry website for £1,532."

Hailey’s new bling proves that even when wrapped up in a baby bubble she still manages to exude it-girl elegance in all forms.