Dua Lipa just styled a leather pencil skirt with a rave-ready jacket - and wow

Ah Dua, is there anything you can’t pull off?

It seems that the music maven's recent Instagram post proves that the answer to that question is a resounding "no."

Sharing a series of posed images to her 87.5m fans on Thursday afternoon, the Houdini singer made sure her outfit was giving major It-girl energy for her recent New York adventure.

One outfit in particular that caught our fashion-obsessed eyes, was a black leather midi skirt look which she paired with an unlikely outerwear layer and a set of statement ruby red sling-back kitten heels in a patent print.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua Lipa's wardrobe is filled with lust-worthy fashion gems

Opting for a black and red striped zip-up sporty windbreaker, which she wore fully zipped up and cinched in with elastic toggles, Dua embodied the definition of dopamine dressing. To tie the whole look together, she added a knitted bucket hat in the same red tone as her statement slingbacks, a set of silver hoop earrings and a Marc Jacobs' ‘The Zebra Haircalf Mini Dual Bag’.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's sun-kissed glow is perfect for the not so sunny season

For glam, the award-winning singer opted for her usual sun-kissed makeup look, pairing her rosy cheeks with a lick of glossy brown-toned lip gloss and a subtle swipe of mascara on her top lashes.

She wore the eclectic look for a day out in The Big Apple, sharing a snap of herself grabbing ice cream before dancing the night away at a Mustafa concert with her friend Liv Moss. We love an outfit that’s appropriate for all occasions

It's not unusual for the 29-year-old It-Brit to make an outfit that shouldn't look good, look very good. Just take her recent divisive bloomers for example. Opting for sleek and sophisticated on the bottom half and casually cool sports girl on the upper half, Dua’s unique pairing has us wanting to recreate the exact look for the weekend ahead.