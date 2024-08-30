Dua Lipa just tapped into the divisive bloomers trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Leave it to Dua Lipa to breathe new life into a tired micro trend.

A fashion veteran with a firm following of eagle-eyed style lovers, the singer knows exactly how to shake up the trends sphere. And shake up she just did.

The 29-year-old shared a glamorous glimpse into her luxurious holiday with friends and family. Joined by close acquaintances from siblings Rina and Gjin to boyfriend Callum Turner (and of course, H! Fashion cover girl Sarah Lysander) the singer took full advantage of the sun-drunk sojourn to showcase her off-duty attire.

© Instagram/Dua Lipa The singer made a case for black bloomers while on holiday © Instagram/Dua Lipa The 29-year-old was joined by friends and family

Dua successfully tapped into the ongoing captivation with bloomers, styling a mini black pair featuring sateen ruched detailing with a sideless ebony top complete with tie-detailing and a chunky, studded belt which oozed Y2K nostalgia.

She wore her auburn hair down loose and accessorised with a series of statement jewels, spanning to an unmissable mixed metal necklace to a refined gold watch. A shimmering piercing constellation adorned her left ear, adding another heft dose of dazzle to the all-black outfit

© Instagram/Dua Lipa Another of Dua's outfits featured a crocheted top peppered with rose detailing

The feminine silhouette of the bloomer was developed in the 19th century, a time when women’s wardrobes were veritable prisons of corsets and crinolines. Popularised by feminist Amelia Jenks Bloomer, who entered the scene in the 1850s wearing trousers that puffed out at the knees like clouds of defiance, the not-so-humble bloomer became a comfortable alternative to customary heavyweight dresses of the period.

Today, the barely-there bottoms are championed by Chelsea girls and edgy Hackney dwellers alike. Iris Law is a notable fan, alongside Hailey Bieber and frill fanatic Sabrina Carpenter.

Other images included in Dua’s post centred on her stylish clan. Another picture showcased Dua wearing a crocheted tank top complete with a cream backdrop and blossom pink blooms dotted with green leaves and tie-up detailing.

The Versace muse put her self-styling skills to the test, pairing the fairytale top with some loose white linen trousers - a true holiday classic.