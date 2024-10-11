Alexa Chung says duffle coats are back and better than ever

It’s official. Duffle coats are back on the radar and one person paving the way for the childhood piece is Alexa Chung.

The British style muse and author is forever tuned into the trend cycle, meaning her investment in the duffle coat revival comes as little surprise.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old wrapped up warm in the traditional garment to brave the London chill, pairing the navy piece with a pale blue shirt and a pair of black trousers.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa championed the sweet duffle coat for autumn

Alexa’s dreamy duffle was a classic. Straight in silhouette, hooded and peppered in dark wooden toggles with cream rope loop detailing, the outerwear staple made a strong case for nostalgic dressing.

Despite being a sartorial statement today, the duffle coat originated in the late 19th century as functional military outerwear for the British Royal Navy. Named after the Belgian town of Duffel, known for producing the thick woollen fabric used in the coats, it was designed to withstand harsh maritime conditions.

© Getty Duffle coats are an autumn/winter must-have

The playful piece’s defining features include a hood, large patch pockets, and toggle fastenings that could be easily handled with gloves. During World War II, it became especially popular, worn by sailors and officers alike. After the war, the popualr design entered civilian fashion, becoming an iconic, durable, and uber-cosy coat associated with both utility and style.

Recent whisperings of the duffle coat’s resurgence include appearance of the piece on Victoria Beckham’s AW24 catwalk, which championed caramel-toned duffles with a designer twist.

© Imaxtree Victoria Beckham AW24

The vintage-feel pieces merge childhood charm with British eclecticism, two elements that perfectly encapsulate Ms Chung’s personal style.

The darling design was a departure from Alexa’s recent looks. Earlier this autumn, the writer enjoyed a night out in Paris, sporting a leather short-set by Miu Miu.

The look consisted of an inky black leather biker jacket, complete with silver zip hardware and an oversized fit. Her outfit further showcased a slick of sumptuous fur lining, offering up a much-needed layer of warmth to the model, whose bottom half centred a pair of matching leather shorts.

As they say, get a girl who can do both.