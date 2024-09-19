Alexa Chung pairs mini sequin dress with unlikely staple

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Considering the amount of time she spends in the great British outdoors, whether stomping across Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm or mapping the King’s Road, Alexa Chung always needs a Barbour to hand. Hence why the model is the perfect muse for the British brand.

On Wednesday evening, the 40-year-old hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of latest Barbour collection ‘The Edit by Alexa Chung.’

For the London-based soirée, the model-writer sported a longline Barbour trench, cut from a beige gabardine fabric and complete with tartan lining, cuffs and a contrasting black pop collar.

© Getty Alexa hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of her most personal Barbour collection yet

Underneath the outerwear design was layered a rich raspberry-hued mini dress, peppered in glimmering sequins that coated the dress in autumnal, after-hours allure.

Alexa completed her night-club-meets-country-club aesthetic by slipping into some barely-there, black heels, topped off with simple strappy detailing.

© Getty The model opted for raspberry sequins

She wore her chocolate hair down loose in gently tousled mermaid waves and showcased a bronzed beauty blend. She was joined at the sit-down dinner by designer Simone Rocha, Jack Guiness, Nick Grimshaw, Pixie Geldof, Henry Holland, Isamaya Ffrench and fellow industry insiders.

Alexa stepped into the role of creative director for the partnership with Barbour, which aims to bring country-chic to the city streets.

The It author drew inspiration from vintage styles to create a fresh take on classic Barbour outerwear, clothing, and for the first time, wellington boots.

Named after her close friends and family, this collection is Alexa’s most personal to date, and is brimming with cool-girl pieces ripe for the autumnal season.

Low-rise rain boots meet with cosy cashmere knits, classic horizontal stripes, cable-knit cardigans in earthy tones and longline trench coats - all Alexa staples that lean into conventional British dress codes.

The campaign, shot by legendary photographer Tim Walker, showcased Alexa sporting a myriad of hero pieces from the online offering, while situated in a rooftop garden in the heart of the city.